Mood Indigo 49: Muse Blues

Leslie Keros is playing music this week by Chuck Loeb, Horace Parlan, T-Bone Walker, Don Patterson, Al Grey, Joshua Redman Elastic Band, Sara Gazarek & Josh Nelson, and Archie Shepp.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

MUSE BLUES

MOOD INDIGO 49

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, October 26, 2016 [LKMI-0049]

[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >

[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments

[03] Chuck Loeb: D.I.G. (Deep Inner Groove)

[04] Horace Parlan: The Book’s Beat

[05] T-Bone Walker: I’m Gonna Find My Baby

[06] Don Patterson: Muse Blues

[07] Al Grey: R.B.Q.

[08] Joshua Redman Elastic Band: Can a Good Thing Last Forever?

[09] Sara Gazarek & Josh Nelson: Mood Indigo

[10] Archie Shepp: Sophisticated Lady

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.