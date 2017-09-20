Mood Indigo 49: Muse Blues

Leslie Keros is playing music this week by Chuck Loeb, Horace Parlan, T-Bone Walker, Don Patterson, Al Grey, Joshua Redman Elastic Band, Sara Gazarek & Josh Nelson, and Archie Shepp.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
MUSE BLUES
MOOD INDIGO 49
Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, October 26, 2016 [LKMI-0049]
[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >
[03] Chuck Loeb: D.I.G. (Deep Inner Groove)
[04] Horace Parlan: The Book’s Beat
[05] T-Bone Walker: I’m Gonna Find My Baby
[06] Don Patterson: Muse Blues
[07] Al Grey: R.B.Q.
[08] Joshua Redman Elastic Band: Can a Good Thing Last Forever?
[09] Sara Gazarek & Josh Nelson: Mood Indigo
[10] Archie Shepp: Sophisticated Lady
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.