Mood Indigo: A Song For You

Leslie Keros is playing music in commemoration of the recently departed pianist and singer Mose Allison playing with Zoot Sims, Al Cohn & Phil Woods, covered by Karrin Allyson and featured on his own recordings, plus the late bassist Bob Cranshaw playing with Hank Mobley, Fred Wesley & the J.B.’s, and Lee Morgan, and a salute to the late pianist Leon Russell with a pair of his compositions performed by Donny Hathaway and by Gene Harris to close the show.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
A SONG FOR YOU
MOOD INDIGO 06
Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, November 11, 2016 [LKMI-0006]
[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >
[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments
[03] Zoot Sims, Al Cohn & Phil Woods: Wee Dot
[04] Leslie Keros Comments
[05] Hank Mobley: Bossa de Luxe
[06] Leslie Keros Comments
[07] Mose Allison: V-8 Ford Blues
[08] Mose Allison: Parchman Farm
[09] Karrin Allyson: Everybody’s Cryin’ Mercy
[10] Leslie Keros Comments
[11] Fred Wesley and the J.B’s: Blessed Blackness
[12] Fred Wesley and the J.B’s: J.B. Shout
[13] Leslie Keros Comments
[14] Lee Morgan: Yes I Can, No You Can’t
[15] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro
[16] Donny Hathaway: A Song for You
[17] Closing Music: Gene Harris: This Masquerade
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2016 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.