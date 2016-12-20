Mood Indigo: A Song For You

Leslie Keros is playing music in commemoration of the recently departed pianist and singer Mose Allison playing with Zoot Sims, Al Cohn & Phil Woods, covered by Karrin Allyson and featured on his own recordings, plus the late bassist Bob Cranshaw playing with Hank Mobley, Fred Wesley & the J.B.’s, and Lee Morgan, and a salute to the late pianist Leon Russell with a pair of his compositions performed by Donny Hathaway and by Gene Harris to close the show.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

A SONG FOR YOU

MOOD INDIGO 06

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, November 11, 2016 [LKMI-0006]

[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >

[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments

[03] Zoot Sims, Al Cohn & Phil Woods: Wee Dot

[04] Leslie Keros Comments

[05] Hank Mobley: Bossa de Luxe

[06] Leslie Keros Comments

[07] Mose Allison: V-8 Ford Blues

[08] Mose Allison: Parchman Farm

[09] Karrin Allyson: Everybody’s Cryin’ Mercy

[10] Leslie Keros Comments

[11] Fred Wesley and the J.B’s: Blessed Blackness

[12] Fred Wesley and the J.B’s: J.B. Shout

[13] Leslie Keros Comments

[14] Lee Morgan: Yes I Can, No You Can’t

[15] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro

[16] Donny Hathaway: A Song for You

[17] Closing Music: Gene Harris: This Masquerade

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

© 2016 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.