Mood Indigo: Blue ‘N’ Boogie

Leslie Keros has a full hour of captivating sounds this week with sides by Bobby Watson & James Williams, Ben Webster, Mr. B, Dexter Gordon, Jeff Hedberg & C-11, Jim Rotondi, Roseanna Vitro, Ehud Asherie, Raphael Wressnig, and Charles Mingus.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
BLUE ‘N’ BOOGIE
MOOD INDIGO 10
Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, September 28, 2016 [LKMI-0010]
[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >
[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments
[03] Bobby Watson & James Williams: Moanin’
[04] Ben Webster: Brother John’s Blues
[05] Leslie Keros Comments
[06] Mr. B: Rockin’ with Red
[07] Dexter Gordon: Blue ‘n’ Boogie
[08] Jeff Hedberg & C-11: Lulu’s Back in Town
[09] Leslie Keros Comments
[10] Jim Rotondi: One Mint Julep
[11] Roseanna Vitro: Night Time Is The Right Time > But, On the Other Hand
[12] Leslie Keros Comments
[13] Ehud Asherie: If You’ve Never Been Vamped by a Brownskin
[14] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro
[15] Raphael Wressnig: Soul Jazz Shuffle
[16] Closing Music: Charles Mingus: Boogie Stop Shuffle
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.