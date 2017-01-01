Mood Indigo: Blue ‘N’ Boogie

Leslie Keros has a full hour of captivating sounds this week with sides by Bobby Watson & James Williams, Ben Webster, Mr. B, Dexter Gordon, Jeff Hedberg & C-11, Jim Rotondi, Roseanna Vitro, Ehud Asherie, Raphael Wressnig, and Charles Mingus.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BLUE ‘N’ BOOGIE

MOOD INDIGO 10

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, September 28, 2016 [LKMI-0010]

[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >

[03] Bobby Watson & James Williams: Moanin’

[04] Ben Webster: Brother John’s Blues

[06] Mr. B: Rockin’ with Red

[07] Dexter Gordon: Blue ‘n’ Boogie

[08] Jeff Hedberg & C-11: Lulu’s Back in Town

[10] Jim Rotondi: One Mint Julep

[11] Roseanna Vitro: Night Time Is The Right Time > But, On the Other Hand

[13] Ehud Asherie: If You’ve Never Been Vamped by a Brownskin

[15] Raphael Wressnig: Soul Jazz Shuffle

[16] Closing Music: Charles Mingus: Boogie Stop Shuffle

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.