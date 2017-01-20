Mood Indigo: Blues On Down

Leslie Keros is celebrating Benny Golson’s 88th birthday with another hour of original compositions written by Benny and played by the saxophonist and other jazz greats like Roy Hargrove & Antonio Hart, Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine, Ethan Iverson, and The Jazztet.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
BLUES ON DOWN
MOOD INDIGO 16
Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, January 25, 2017 [LKMI- 0016]
[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >
[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments
[03] Roy Hargrove & Antonio Hart: I Remember Clifford
[04] Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Five Spot After Dark
[05] Leslie Keros Comments
[06] Benny Golson: The Stroller
[07] Benny Golson: Park Avenue Petite
[08] Leslie Keros Comments
[09] Benny Golson Funky Quintet: Blues March
[10] Ethan Iverson: Along Came Betty
[11] Leslie Keros Closing Comments
[13] Benny Golson: Swing It
[14] Closing Music: Art Farmer & Benny Golson Jazztet: Blues on Down
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.