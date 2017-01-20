Mood Indigo: Blues On Down

Leslie Keros is celebrating Benny Golson’s 88th birthday with another hour of original compositions written by Benny and played by the saxophonist and other jazz greats like Roy Hargrove & Antonio Hart, Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine, Ethan Iverson, and The Jazztet.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BLUES ON DOWN

MOOD INDIGO 16

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, January 25, 2017 [LKMI- 0016]

[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >

[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments

[03] Roy Hargrove & Antonio Hart: I Remember Clifford

[04] Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Five Spot After Dark

[05] Leslie Keros Comments

[06] Benny Golson: The Stroller

[07] Benny Golson: Park Avenue Petite

[08] Leslie Keros Comments

[09] Benny Golson Funky Quintet: Blues March

[10] Ethan Iverson: Along Came Betty

[11] Leslie Keros Closing Comments

[13] Benny Golson: Swing It

[14] Closing Music: Art Farmer & Benny Golson Jazztet: Blues on Down

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.