Mood Indigo: Bluesadelic

Leslie Keros is going bluesadelic this week with blues-drenched jazz from Lou Rawls, Oscar Peterson & Clark Terry, Kenny Burrell, Charles Mingus & the Newport Rebels, Dinah Washington, Hank Jones, Blue Mitchell, George Benson, Gene Ammons, Aretha Franklin, Art Hodes, and Jimmy McGriff & Hank Crawford.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BLUESADELIC

MOOD INDIGO 19

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, November 9, 2016 [LKMI- 0019]

[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >

[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments

[03] Lou Rawls: Trouble Down Here Below

[04] Oscar Peterson & Clark Terry: No Flugel Blues

[05] Kenny Burrell: Soul Lament

[06] Leslie Keros Comments

[07] Charles Mingus: Mysterious Blues

[08] Dinah Washington: Blues for a Day

[09] Leslie Keros Comments

[10] Hank Jones: Bluesette

[11] Blue Mitchell: Blues on My Mind

[12] Leslie Keros Comments

[13] George Benson: Bluesadelic

[14] Gene Ammons: Blue Coolade

[15] Aretha Franklin: Trouble in Mind

[16] Leslie Keros Comments

[17] Art Hodes: Plain Ol’ Blues

[18] Leslie Keros Closing Comments

[19] Closing Music: Jimmy McGriff & Hank Crawford: Don’t Cry Baby

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.