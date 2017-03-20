Mood Indigo: Bluesadelic

Leslie Keros is going bluesadelic this week with blues-drenched jazz from Lou Rawls, Oscar Peterson & Clark Terry, Kenny Burrell, Charles Mingus & the Newport Rebels, Dinah Washington, Hank Jones, Blue Mitchell, George Benson, Gene Ammons, Aretha Franklin, Art Hodes, and Jimmy McGriff & Hank Crawford.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
BLUESADELIC
MOOD INDIGO 19
Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, November 9, 2016 [LKMI- 0019]
[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >
[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments
[03] Lou Rawls: Trouble Down Here Below
[04] Oscar Peterson & Clark Terry: No Flugel Blues
[05] Kenny Burrell: Soul Lament
[06] Leslie Keros Comments
[07] Charles Mingus: Mysterious Blues
[08] Dinah Washington: Blues for a Day
[09] Leslie Keros Comments
[10] Hank Jones: Bluesette
[11] Blue Mitchell: Blues on My Mind
[12] Leslie Keros Comments
[13] George Benson: Bluesadelic
[14] Gene Ammons: Blue Coolade
[15] Aretha Franklin: Trouble in Mind
[16] Leslie Keros Comments
[17] Art Hodes: Plain Ol’ Blues
[18] Leslie Keros Closing Comments
[19] Closing Music: Jimmy McGriff & Hank Crawford: Don’t Cry Baby
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.