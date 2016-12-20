Mood Indigo: Changin’ The Blues

Leslie Keros is playing music in Episode 7 by Bobby Hutcherson, Tom McCormick, Earl Hines, Dinah Washington, Stan Hope, Charles Earland, Teddy Edwards, Henry Butler, Freddie Hubbard, Ellis Marsalis & Jonathan Batiste, Ray Charles, and Duke Ellington.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
CHANGIN’ THE BLUES
MOOD INDIGO 07
Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, September 21, 2016 [LKMI-0007]
[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >
[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments
[03] Bobby Hutcherson: Bemsha Swing
[04] Tom McCormick: Blue Cha
[05] Earl Hines: Changin’ the Blues
[06] Leslie Keros Comments
[07] Dinah Washington: Early in the Morning
[08] Stan Hope: K.W. Groove
[09] Charles Earland: Blues for Sheila
[10] Teddy Edwards: Saskia
[11] Leslie Keros Comments
[12] Henry Butler: Will It Go Round in Circles
[13] Leslie Keros Comments
[14] Freddie Hubbard: Backlash
[15] Ellis Marsalis & Jonathan Batiste: Two Piano Louisiana
[16] Leslie Keros Comments
[17] Ray Charles: Careless Love
[18] Leslie Keros Closing Comments
[19] Closing Theme: Duke Ellington: Mood Indigo
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2016 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.