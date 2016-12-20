Mood Indigo: Changin’ The Blues

Leslie Keros is playing music in Episode 7 by Bobby Hutcherson, Tom McCormick, Earl Hines, Dinah Washington, Stan Hope, Charles Earland, Teddy Edwards, Henry Butler, Freddie Hubbard, Ellis Marsalis & Jonathan Batiste, Ray Charles, and Duke Ellington.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

CHANGIN’ THE BLUES

MOOD INDIGO 07

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, September 21, 2016 [LKMI-0007]

[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >

[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments

[03] Bobby Hutcherson: Bemsha Swing

[04] Tom McCormick: Blue Cha

[05] Earl Hines: Changin’ the Blues

[06] Leslie Keros Comments

[07] Dinah Washington: Early in the Morning

[08] Stan Hope: K.W. Groove

[09] Charles Earland: Blues for Sheila

[10] Teddy Edwards: Saskia

[11] Leslie Keros Comments

[12] Henry Butler: Will It Go Round in Circles

[13] Leslie Keros Comments

[14] Freddie Hubbard: Backlash

[15] Ellis Marsalis & Jonathan Batiste: Two Piano Louisiana

[16] Leslie Keros Comments

[17] Ray Charles: Careless Love

[18] Leslie Keros Closing Comments

[19] Closing Theme: Duke Ellington: Mood Indigo

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2016 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.