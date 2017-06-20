Mood Indigo: Chicago Breakdown

Leslie Keros is playing a preview of the 2017 Chicago Blues Festival featured artists and selected after-fest performers including Eden Brent, Barrelhouse Chuck Goering, Johnny Iguana, Guy King, Oscar Wilson, Lynne Jordan & the Shivers, Larry Carlton & Robben Ford, William Bell, Denise LaSalle, Shoji Nito, and Sunnyland Slim.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

CHICAGO BREAKDOWN

MOOD INDIGO 36

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, June 7, 2017 [LKMI- 0036]

[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >

[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments

[03] Eden Brent: Mississippi Number One

[04] Eden Brent: Why Don’t You Do Right

[05] Leslie Keros Comments

[06] Barrelhouse Chuck Goering: It’s You Baby

[07] Johnny Iguana: Chicago Breakdown

[08] Leslie Keros Comments

[09] Guy King: See Saw

[10] Guy King: King Thing

[11] Leslie Keros Closing Comments

[12] Oscar Wilson: Your Letter

[13] Lynne Jordan & the Shivers: (Mama) He Treats Your Daughter Mean

[14] Leslie Keros Comments

[13] Larry Carlton & Robben Ford: Monty

[14] Leslie Keros Comments

[15] William Bell: This Is Where I Live

[16] Denise LaSalle: Don’t Mess With My Man

[17] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro

[18] Shoji Nito: Congo Mambo

[19] Closing Music: Sunnyland Slim: Boogie Man

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.