Mood Indigo: Chicago Breakdown

Leslie Keros is playing a preview of the 2017 Chicago Blues Festival featured artists and selected after-fest performers including Eden Brent, Barrelhouse Chuck Goering, Johnny Iguana, Guy King, Oscar Wilson, Lynne Jordan & the Shivers, Larry Carlton & Robben Ford, William Bell, Denise LaSalle, Shoji Nito, and Sunnyland Slim.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
CHICAGO BREAKDOWN
MOOD INDIGO 36
Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, June 7, 2017 [LKMI- 0036]
[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >
[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments
[03] Eden Brent: Mississippi Number One
[04] Eden Brent: Why Don’t You Do Right
[05] Leslie Keros Comments
[06] Barrelhouse Chuck Goering: It’s You Baby
[07] Johnny Iguana: Chicago Breakdown
[08] Leslie Keros Comments
[09] Guy King: See Saw
[10] Guy King: King Thing
[11] Leslie Keros Closing Comments
[12] Oscar Wilson: Your Letter
[13] Lynne Jordan & the Shivers: (Mama) He Treats Your Daughter Mean
[14] Leslie Keros Comments
[13] Larry Carlton & Robben Ford: Monty
[14] Leslie Keros Comments
[15] William Bell: This Is Where I Live
[16] Denise LaSalle: Don’t Mess With My Man
[17] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro
[18] Shoji Nito: Congo Mambo
[19] Closing Music: Sunnyland Slim: Boogie Man
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.