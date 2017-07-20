Mood Indigo: Double Down

Leslie Keros is playing music in Episode 37 by Jackie McLean, Tina Brooks, Alex Norris Organ Quartet, Lafayette Harris, Jr., Charles McPherson, Brian Pareschi, Aaron Goldberg, Tom Collier, Glenn Wilson, and Benny Green.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

DOUBLE DOWN

MOOD INDIGO 37

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, June 7, 2017 [LKMI-0037]

[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >

[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments

[03] Jackie McLean: Melonae’s Dance

[04] Tina Brooks: Good Old Soul

[05] Leslie Keros Comments

[06] Alex Norris Organ Quartet: San Jose

[07] Lafayette Harris, Jr.: Hangin’ With The Big Boys

[08] Charles McPherson: Tami’s Tune

[09] Leslie Keros Comments

[10] Brian Pareschi: Double Down

[11] Aaron Goldberg: Perhaps

[12] Tom Collier: Lines

[13] Leslie Keros Comments

[14] Glenn Wilson: Timely

[15] Leslie Keros Closing Comments

[16] Closing Music: Benny Green: Phoebe’s Samba

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.