Mood Indigo: Down Under

Leslie Keros is playing music this week by Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine, Hank Mobley, Ray Bryant, Kenny Burrell, Chris Foreman, Peter Appleyard, Andy Brown, Freddie Hubbard & Woody Shaw, Erroll Garner, and Brother Jack McDuff with Gene Ammons.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
DOWN UNDER
MOOD INDIGO 43
Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, January 18, 2017 [LKMI-0043]
[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >
[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments
[03] Hank Mobley: Hi Groove, Low Feedback
[04] Ray Bryant: Stick with It
[05] Kenny Burrell: Secret Love
[06] Leslie Keros Comments
[07] Chris Foreman: Now Is the Time
[08] Peter Appleyard & The Jazz Giants: Tangerine
[09] Andy Brown: Estate
[10] Leslie Keros Comments
[11] Freddie Hubbard & Woody Shaw: Down Under
[12] Erroll Garner: Latin Digs
[13] Leslie Keros Closing Comments, ID & Outro
[14] Closing Music: Brother Jack McDuff with Gene Ammons: Mellow Gravy
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.