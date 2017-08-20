Mood Indigo: Down Under

Leslie Keros is playing music this week by Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine, Hank Mobley, Ray Bryant, Kenny Burrell, Chris Foreman, Peter Appleyard, Andy Brown, Freddie Hubbard & Woody Shaw, Erroll Garner, and Brother Jack McDuff with Gene Ammons.

MOOD INDIGO 43

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, January 18, 2017 [LKMI-0043]

[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >

[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments

[03] Hank Mobley: Hi Groove, Low Feedback

[04] Ray Bryant: Stick with It

[05] Kenny Burrell: Secret Love

[06] Leslie Keros Comments

[07] Chris Foreman: Now Is the Time

[08] Peter Appleyard & The Jazz Giants: Tangerine

[09] Andy Brown: Estate

[10] Leslie Keros Comments

[11] Freddie Hubbard & Woody Shaw: Down Under

[12] Erroll Garner: Latin Digs

[13] Leslie Keros Closing Comments, ID & Outro

[14] Closing Music: Brother Jack McDuff with Gene Ammons: Mellow Gravy

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.