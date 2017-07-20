Mood Indigo: Fine And Mellow

Leslie Keros is playing great music this week by Kenny Burrell, Woody Shaw, Larry Coryell, Etta Jones, Jimmy Ponder, Jack McDuff, Donald Brown, Lafayette Harris Jr., and Houston Person.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

FINE AND MELLOW

MOOD INDIGO 42

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, July 19, 2017 [LKMI-0042]

[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >

[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments

[03] Kenny Burrell: Blues for Duke

[04] Woody Shaw: When Love Is New

[05] Leslie Keros Comments

[06] Larry Coryell: Toku Do

[07] Etta Jones: Fine And Mellow

[08] Leslie Keros Comments

[09] Jimmy Ponder: Mean Streets—No Bridges

[10] Jack McDuff: Long Day Blues

[11] Leslie Keros Comments

[12] Donald Brown: Whisper Not

[13] Lafayette Harris Jr.: Ginger Bread Boy

[14] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro

[15] Closing Music: Houston Person: Late Night Lullaby

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.