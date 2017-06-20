Mood Indigo: Free Spirits

Leslie Keros is remembering drummer Mickey Roker in Episode 35 with cuts by Dizzy Gillespie, Ray Bryant, Gigi Gryce, Lee Morgan, J.J. Johnson & Al Grey, Mary Lou Williams, and McCoy Tyner.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

FREE SPIRITS

MOOD INDIGO 35

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, May 24, 2017 [LKMI- 0035]

[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >

[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments

[03] Dizzy Gillespie’s Big Four: Bebop

[04] Ray Bryant: Con Alma

[05] Leslie Keros Comments

[06] Gigi Gryce: Blues in the Jungle

[07] Leslie Keros Comments

[08] Lee Morgan: Something Like This

[09] Leslie Keros Comments

[10] J.J. Johnson & Al Grey: Doncha Hear Me Callin’ To Ya

[11] Mary Lou Williams: Free Spirits

[12] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro

[13] McCoy Tyner: Monk’s Blues

[13] Closing Music: Dizzy Gillespie Orchestra: Manteca

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.