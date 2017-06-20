Mood Indigo: Free Spirits

Leslie Keros is remembering drummer Mickey Roker in Episode 35 with cuts by Dizzy Gillespie, Ray Bryant, Gigi Gryce, Lee Morgan, J.J. Johnson & Al Grey, Mary Lou Williams, and McCoy Tyner.
MOOD INDIGO 35
Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, May 24, 2017 [LKMI- 0035]
[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >
[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments
[03] Dizzy Gillespie’s Big Four: Bebop
[04] Ray Bryant: Con Alma
[05] Leslie Keros Comments
[06] Gigi Gryce: Blues in the Jungle
[07] Leslie Keros Comments
[08] Lee Morgan: Something Like This
[09] Leslie Keros Comments
[10] J.J. Johnson & Al Grey: Doncha Hear Me Callin’ To Ya
[11] Mary Lou Williams: Free Spirits
[12] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro
[13] McCoy Tyner: Monk’s Blues
[13] Closing Music: Dizzy Gillespie Orchestra: Manteca
Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
