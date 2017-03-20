Mood Indigo: Full House

Leslie Keros is playing music in honor of the loss of jazz guitarist Larry Coryell with selections by Coryell, Terry Bartolotta, Kenny Burrell & Jimmy Smith, Joe Pass, John Pisano, Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, and Wes Montgomery.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
FRONT BURNER
MOOD INDIGO 20
Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, February 22, 2017 [LKMI- 0020]
[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >
[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments
[03] Larry Coryell: Not Exactly Like B.B.
[04] Terry Bartolotta: Downtown Strut
[05] Leslie Keros Comments
[06] Jimmy Smith: Hackensack
[07] Jimmy Smith: Midnight Special
[08] Leslie Keros Comments
[09] Joe Pass & John Pisano: S’il Vous Plait
[10] Joe Pass: Blues for Alagarn
[11] Leslie Keros Comments
[12] Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown: Honey Dew
[13] Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown: Front Burner
[14] Leslie Keros Closing Comments
[15] Closing Music: Wes Montgomery: D-Natural Blues
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.