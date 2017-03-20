Mood Indigo: Full House

Leslie Keros is playing music in honor of the loss of jazz guitarist Larry Coryell with selections by Coryell, Terry Bartolotta, Kenny Burrell & Jimmy Smith, Joe Pass, John Pisano, Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, and Wes Montgomery.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

FRONT BURNER

MOOD INDIGO 20

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, February 22, 2017 [LKMI- 0020]

[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >

[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments

[03] Larry Coryell: Not Exactly Like B.B.

[04] Terry Bartolotta: Downtown Strut

[05] Leslie Keros Comments

[06] Jimmy Smith: Hackensack

[07] Jimmy Smith: Midnight Special

[08] Leslie Keros Comments

[09] Joe Pass & John Pisano: S’il Vous Plait

[10] Joe Pass: Blues for Alagarn

[11] Leslie Keros Comments

[12] Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown: Honey Dew

[13] Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown: Front Burner

[14] Leslie Keros Closing Comments

[15] Closing Music: Wes Montgomery: D-Natural Blues

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.