Mood Indigo: Full House

Leslie Keros has a house full of music tonight with selections by Stanley Turrentine, Harold Mabern, Ray Brown-Joe Pass-Milt Jackson, Tony Monaco, Roomful of Blues, Norman Simmons Trio, Hal McKusick, Jaki Byard, Kate McGarry, Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, and the Cannonball Adderley Quintet with John Coltrane.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

FULL HOUSE

MOOD INDIGO 11

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, October 5, 2016 [LKMI-0011]

[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2

[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments

[03] Harold Mabern, Full House

[04] Ray Brown-Joe Pass-Milt Jackson: Blues for Sammy

[05] Tony Monaco: Crosscut Saw

[06] Roomful of Blues: Raisin’ a Ruckus

[07] Leslie Keros Comments

[08] Norman Simmons Trio: Sushi Yama Blues

[09] Hal McKusick: The Last Day of Fall

[10] Leslie Keros Comments

[11] Jaki Byard: Shine on Me

[12] Kate McGarry: Gypsy in My Soul

[13] Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown: The Peeper

[14] Leslie Keros Closing Comments

[15] Closing Music: Cannonball Adderley Quintet: The Sleeper

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.