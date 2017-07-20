Mood Indigo: Groovin’ High

Leslie Keros is playing music this week by Stanley Turrentine, Sonny Stitt, Sonny Criss, Hank Jones, Charles Earland, Sam Jones, Willis Jackson, Art Hodes & Milt Hinton, David “Fathead” Newman, and Eddie “Cleanhead” Vinson & Roomful of Blues.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

GROOVIN’ HIGH

MOOD INDIGO 41

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, July 19, 2017 [LKMI- 0041]

[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >

[03] Sonny Stitt: The Eternal Triangle

[04] Sonny Criss: All the Things You Are

[06] Hank Jones: Monk’s Mood

[07] Hank Jones: Groovin’ High

[09] Charles Earland: Milestones

[11] Sam Jones: Bolivia

[12] Willis Jackson: Bolita

[14] Art Hodes & Milt Hinton: Milt Jumps

[15] David “Fathead” Newman: Shana

[17] Eddie “Cleanhead” Vinson & Roomful of Blues: Past Sixty Blues

