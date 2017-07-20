Mood Indigo: Groovin’ High

Leslie Keros is playing music this week by Stanley Turrentine, Sonny Stitt, Sonny Criss, Hank Jones, Charles Earland, Sam Jones, Willis Jackson, Art Hodes & Milt Hinton, David “Fathead” Newman, and Eddie “Cleanhead” Vinson & Roomful of Blues.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
GROOVIN’ HIGH
MOOD INDIGO 41
Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, July 19, 2017 [LKMI- 0041]
[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >
[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments
[03] Sonny Stitt: The Eternal Triangle
[04] Sonny Criss: All the Things You Are
[05] Leslie Keros Comments
[06] Hank Jones: Monk’s Mood
[07] Hank Jones: Groovin’ High
[08] Leslie Keros Comments
[09] Charles Earland: Milestones
[10] Leslie Keros Comments
[11] Sam Jones: Bolivia
[12] Willis Jackson: Bolita
[13] Leslie Keros Comments
[14] Art Hodes & Milt Hinton: Milt Jumps
[15] David “Fathead” Newman: Shana
[16] Leslie Keros Closing Comments
[17] Eddie “Cleanhead” Vinson & Roomful of Blues: Past Sixty Blues
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.