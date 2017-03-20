Mood Indigo: Hard Times

Leslie Keros is playing blues and jazz this week by Bobby “Blue” Bland, Chuck Leavell, Arturo Sandoval & Chucho Valdez, Ray Charles, Ben Paterson, the Junior Mance Quintet, Jack McVea’s All Stars, Profoundly Blue, Allen Toussaint, and Jimmy McGriff.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

HARD TIMES

MOOD INDIGO 18

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, November 9, 2016 [LKMI- 0018]

[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >

[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments

[03] Bobby “Blue” Bland: Goin’ Down Slow

[04] Chuck Leavell: Forever Blue

[05] Arturo Sandoval & Chucho Valdes: Blues 88

[06] Leslie Keros Comments

[07] Ray Charles: Hard Times (No One Knows Better Than I)

[08] Ben Paterson: Hard Times

[09] Junior Mance Quintet: Hard Times

[10] Leslie Keros Comments

[11] Jack McVea All Stars: Blues With A Feeling

[12] Profoundly Blue: Jay McShann

[13] Allen Toussaint: Singin’ the Blues

[14] Leslie Keros Comments

[15] Closing Music: Jimmy McGriff: Groovin’ Blues

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.