Mood indigo: Home Cookin’

Leslie Keros is playing music this week by Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine, Jimmy Smith & Wes Montgomery, Terrell Stafford, Ike Quebec, Milt Jackson, Mark “Kaz” Kazinoff & the Texas Horns, Jimmy Witherspoon, the Cannonball Adderley Quintet, and the Miles Davis Quintet

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

HOME COOKIN’

MOOD INDIGO 38

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, January 4, 2017 [LKMI-0038]

[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >

[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments

[03] Jimmy Smith & Wes Montgomery: Night Train

[04] Terrell Stafford: Hocus Pocus

[05] Leslie Keros Comments

[06] Ike Quebec: Blue And Sentimental

[07] Leslie Keros Comments

[08] Milt Jackson: I’m Not So Sure

[09] Leslie Keros Comments

[10] Mark “Kaz” Kazinoff & the Texas Horns: Home Cookin’

[11] Jimmy Witherspoon: No Rolling Blues

[12] Cannonball Adderley Quintet: Jeanine

[13] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro

[14] Closing Music: Miles Davis Quintet: If I Were A Bell

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.