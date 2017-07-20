Mood indigo: Home Cookin’

Leslie Keros is playing music this week by Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine, Jimmy Smith & Wes Montgomery, Terrell Stafford, Ike Quebec, Milt Jackson, Mark “Kaz” Kazinoff & the Texas Horns, Jimmy Witherspoon, the Cannonball Adderley Quintet, and the Miles Davis Quintet
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
HOME COOKIN’
MOOD INDIGO 38
Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, January 4, 2017 [LKMI-0038]
[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >
[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments
[03] Jimmy Smith & Wes Montgomery: Night Train
[04] Terrell Stafford: Hocus Pocus
[05] Leslie Keros Comments
[06] Ike Quebec: Blue And Sentimental
[07] Leslie Keros Comments
[08] Milt Jackson: I’m Not So Sure
[09] Leslie Keros Comments
[10] Mark “Kaz” Kazinoff & the Texas Horns: Home Cookin’
[11] Jimmy Witherspoon: No Rolling Blues
[12] Cannonball Adderley Quintet: Jeanine
[13] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro
[14] Closing Music: Miles Davis Quintet: If I Were A Bell
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.