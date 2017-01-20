Mood Indigo: Hot And Heavy

Leslie Keros is commemorating the life and music of the late pianist known as Barrelhouse Chuck, who passed away in Chicago on December 12, with music and reminiscing by Erwin Helfer, Kim Wilson’s Blues All Stars, Sunnyland Slim, Blue Smitty, Nick Moss & the Fliptops, and lots of music by Chuck himself.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

HOT & HEAVY

MOOD INDIGO 17

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, January 4, 2017 [LKMI- 0017]

[01] Opening Music: Barrelhouse Chuck & Erwin Helfer: Pinetop’s Blues

[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments

[03] Barrelhouse Chuck: Rooster’s Blues

[04] Barrelhouse Chuck & Kim Wilson’s Blues All Stars: She’s Got a Thing Going On

[05] Barrelhouse Chuck: Betsy’s Boogie

[06] Leslie Keros Comments > Erwin Helfer Comments

[07] Sunnyland Slim: Everytime I Get to Drinking

[08] Barrelhouse Chuck: Johnson Machine Gun

[09] Leslie Keros Comments

[10] Barrelhouse Chuck: ChuckaBilly Boogie

[11] Blue Smitty: Date Bait

[12] Barrelhouse Chuck: Salute to Sunnyland Slim

[13] Leslie Keros Comments

[14] Barrelhouse Chuck: The Bright Sounds of Big Moose

[15] Barrelhouse Chuck: Slam Hammer

[16] Leslie Keros Comments > Steve Dolins & Erwin Helfer Comments

[17] Barrelhouse Chuck & Erwin Helfer: Nutty Boogie

[18] Barrelhouse Chuck: Mean Mistreater Mama

[19] Barrelhouse Chuck with Nick Moss & the Fliptops: Barrelhouse Woman

[20] Leslie Keros Comments

[21] Barrelhouse Chuck: Floyd’s Blues > Erwin Helfer Comments

[22] Barrelhouse Chuck: Walkin’ on the Ceiling

[23] Barrelhouse Chuck: Church Street Blues

[24] Leslie Keros Comments

[25] Barrelhouse Chuck: Blues Phone Message #2

[26] Barrelhouse Chuck: Hot & Heavy

[27] Leslie Keros Closing Comments

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.