Mood Indigo: Listen Here

Leslie Keros is playing some hip music in Episode 8 by Ray Charles, Chet Baker, Nicolas Bearde, Gene Harris, Joey Alexander, Max Roach, Nat Adderley, Guy King, Henry Butler, and Nat Simpkins.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

MOOD INDIGO 08

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, September 21, 2016 [LKMI-0008]

[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >

[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments

[03] Ray Charles: Sidewinder

[04] Chet Baker: Russ Job

[05] Nicolas Bearde: I’d Rather Drink Muddy Water

[06] Leslie Keros Comments

[07] Gene Harris: Listen Here

[08] Joey Alexander: Sunday Waltz

[09] Leslie Keros Comments

[10] Max Roach: Blues Waltz

[11] Leslie Keros Comments

[12] Nat Adderley: Mo’s Theme

[13] Guy King: Brigas Nunca Mais

[14] Leslie Keros Comments

[15] Henry Butler: Dr. James

[16] Leslie Keros Closing Comments

[17] Nat Simpkins: Shuffle the Deck

[18] Closing Music: Henry Butler: Butler Boogie

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2016 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.