Mood Indigo: Messy But Good

Leslie Keros is back in Episode 4 with another hour of soulful jazz by Rhoda Scott, Louis Smith, Stanley Cowell, Poncho Sanchez, David Torkanowsky, Brother Jack McDuff, George Cables, and Bobby Broom, plus another birthday salute to B.B. King.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

MESSY BUT GOOD

MOOD INDIGO 04

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, September 14, 2016 [LKMI-0004]

[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >

[02] Leslie Keros Opening Comments

[03] Rhoda Scott: Blue Bossa

[04] Leslie Keros Comments

[05] Louis Smith: Au Privave

[06] Stanley Cowell: Autumn Leaves

[07] Leslie Keros Comments

[08] Poncho Sanchez: Joseito

[09] David Torkanowsky: Big Greaze

[10] Leslie Keros Comments

[11] B.B. King: How Blue Can You Get?

[12] B.B. King: Beware, Brother, Beware

[13] B.B. King: Messy but Good

[14] Leslie Keros Comments

[15] Jack McDuff: Rock Candy

[16] George Cables: I Loves You, Porgy

[17] Leslie Keros Closing Comments

[18] Closing Music: Bobby Broom: Superstition

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2016 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.