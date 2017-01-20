Mood Indigo: Mr. Freddie Blues

Leslie Keros is playing music this week by Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine, Vincent Herring, Junior Mance Trio, Harry Allen & John Pizzarelli, Bill Evans, Maceo Parker, Papa John Defrancesco, Art Tatum, Woody Shaw, and the Billy Taylor Trio.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

MR. FREDDIE BLUES

MOOD INDIGO 13

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, October 12, 2016 [LKMI-0013]

[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2

[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments

[03] Vincent Herring: Soul-Leo

[04] Junior Mance Trio: Smokey Blues

[05] Leslie Keros Comments

[06] Harry Allen & John Pizzarelli: Blue Lou

[07] Bill Evans: Easy Living

[08] Leslie Keros Comments

[09] Maceo Parker: Southwick

[10] Papa John Defrancesco: A Philadelphia Story

[11] Art Tatum: Mr. Freddie Blues

[12] Leslie Keros Comments

[13] Woody Shaw: Steve’s Blues

[14] Billy Taylor Trio: Local Color/Can You Dig It?

[15] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.