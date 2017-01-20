Mood Indigo: Mr. Freddie Blues

Leslie Keros is playing music this week by Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine, Vincent Herring, Junior Mance Trio, Harry Allen & John Pizzarelli, Bill Evans, Maceo Parker, Papa John Defrancesco, Art Tatum, Woody Shaw, and the Billy Taylor Trio.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
MR. FREDDIE BLUES
MOOD INDIGO 13
Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, October 12, 2016 [LKMI-0013]
[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2
[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments
[03] Vincent Herring: Soul-Leo
[04] Junior Mance Trio: Smokey Blues
[05] Leslie Keros Comments
[06] Harry Allen & John Pizzarelli: Blue Lou
[07] Bill Evans: Easy Living
[08] Leslie Keros Comments
[09] Maceo Parker: Southwick
[10] Papa John Defrancesco: A Philadelphia Story
[11] Art Tatum: Mr. Freddie Blues
[12] Leslie Keros Comments
[13] Woody Shaw: Steve’s Blues
[14] Billy Taylor Trio: Local Color/Can You Dig It?
[15] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro
