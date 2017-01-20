Mood Indigo: Single Action

Leslie Keros is playing music this week by the Cannonball Adderley Quintet with John Coltrane, Pete Malinverni, Willis “Gator Tail” Jackson, the Manhattan Jazz Quintet, Dakota Staton, Hank Crawford, Bill Mays & Ray Drummond, Chet Baker Quartet, Louis Jordan, and Brian Lynch & Bill Charlap.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SINGLE ACTION

MOOD INDIGO 12

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, October 5, 2016 [LKMI-0012]

[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >

[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments

[03] Cannonball Adderley Quintet: The Sleeper

[04] Pete Malinverni: Sweet and Lovely

[05] Leslie Keros Comments

[06] Willis Gator Jackson: Single Action

[07] Leslie Keros Comments

[08] Manhattan Jazz Quintet: Funky Strut

[09] Leslie Keros Comments

[10] Dakota Staton: Mean and Evil Blues

[11] Hank Crawford: Back in the Day

[12] Leslie Keros Comments

[13] Bill Mays & Ray Drummond: Just You, Just Me

[14] Chet Baker Quartet: There’s A Small Hotel

[15] Leslie Keros Comments

[16] Louis Jordan: Boogie Woogie Blue Plate

[17] Leslie Keros Closing Comments

[18] Closing Music: Brian Lynch & Bill Charlap: Blues for Gilad

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.