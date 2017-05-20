Mood Indigo: Smooth Groove

Leslie Keros is remembering drummer Bill Dowdy who just passed away at 84 with music by his band The Three Sounds and their work with Lou Donaldson, Anita O’Day, Nat Adderley, Johnny Griffin. and Stanley Turrentine.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SMOOTH GROOVE

MOOD INDIGO 34

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, May 24, 2017 [LKMI- 0034]

[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >

[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments

[03] The Three Sounds: Both Sides

[04] The Three Sounds: Willow Weep for Me

[05] The Three Sounds: Blues by Five

[06] Leslie Keros Comments

[07] Lou Donaldson & the Three Sounds: Jump Up

[08] Lou Donaldson & the Three Sounds: Smooth Groove

[09] Anita O’Day & the Three Sounds: In Other Words [Fly Me to the Moon]

[10] Leslie Keros Comments

[11] Nat Adderley, Johnny Griffin & the Three Sounds: Well, You Needn’t

[12] Nat Adderley, Johnny Griffin & the Three Sounds: Sister Caroline

[13] Stanley Turrentine & the Three Sounds: Strike Up the Band

[14] Leslie Keros Closing Comment

[15] Closing Music: The Three Sounds: Black Orchid

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.