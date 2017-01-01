Mood Indigo: Soul Underneath

Leslie Keros is deep into an indigo mood with music this week by Stanley Turrentine, Arturo Sandoval, Irene Reid, Dan Moretti & the Hammond Boys, George Benson, Les McCann, Helen Humes, Buckwheat Zydeco, Eric Reed, and the Cal Tjader-Stan Getz Sextet.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
SOUL UNDERNEATH
MOOD INDIGO 09
Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, September 28, 2016 [LKMI-0009]
[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >
[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments
[03] Arturo Sandoval: Dizzy’s Atmosphere
[04] Irene Reid: Tightrope
[05] Dan Moretti & the Hammond Boys: Soul Underneath
[06] Leslie Keros Comments
[07] George Benson: Billie’s Bounce
[08] Les McCann: Compared to What
[09] Helen Humes: Tain’t Nobody’s Bizness If I Do
[10] Leslie Keros Comments
[11] Buckwheat Zydeco: Buck’s Going Uptown
[12] Leslie Keros Comments
[13] Eric Reed: Groovewise
[14] Leslie Keros Closing Comments
[15] Closing Music: Cal Tjader-Stan Getz Sextet: Liz-Anne
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.