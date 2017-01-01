Mood Indigo: Soul Underneath

Leslie Keros is deep into an indigo mood with music this week by Stanley Turrentine, Arturo Sandoval, Irene Reid, Dan Moretti & the Hammond Boys, George Benson, Les McCann, Helen Humes, Buckwheat Zydeco, Eric Reed, and the Cal Tjader-Stan Getz Sextet.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SOUL UNDERNEATH

MOOD INDIGO 09

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, September 28, 2016 [LKMI-0009]

[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >

[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments

[03] Arturo Sandoval: Dizzy’s Atmosphere

[04] Irene Reid: Tightrope

[05] Dan Moretti & the Hammond Boys: Soul Underneath

[06] Leslie Keros Comments

[07] George Benson: Billie’s Bounce

[08] Les McCann: Compared to What

[09] Helen Humes: Tain’t Nobody’s Bizness If I Do

[10] Leslie Keros Comments

[11] Buckwheat Zydeco: Buck’s Going Uptown

[12] Leslie Keros Comments

[13] Eric Reed: Groovewise

[14] Leslie Keros Closing Comments

[15] Closing Music: Cal Tjader-Stan Getz Sextet: Liz-Anne

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.