Mood Indigo: Springsville

Leslie Keros is playing seasonal music this week heralding the springtime with songs by Sam Burckhardt, Steve Wilson & Wilsonian’s Grain, Houston Person & Ron Carter, Miles Davis & the Gil Evans Orchestra, Herlin Riley, Arturo Sandoval, Oscar Peterson, Albert Dailey & Stan Getz, the Bill Charlap Trio, and Bobby Lewis.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
SPRINGSVILLE
MOOD INDIGO 31
Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, April 26, 2017 [LKMI-0031]
[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >
[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments
[03] Sam Burckhardt: Spring’s Swing
[04] Steve Wilson & Wilsonian’s Grain: If I Were A Wind of Spring
[05] Houston Person & Ron Carter: Joy Spring
[06] Leslie Keros Comments
[07] Miles Davis & the Gil Evans Orchestra: Springsville
[08] Herlin Riley: A Spring Fantasy
[09] Arturo Sandoval: Up Jumped Spring
[10] Leslie Keros Comments
[11] Oscar Peterson: Younger Than Springtime
[12] Albert Dailey & Stan Getz: Spring Can Really Hang You Up the Most
[13] Bill Charlap Trio: I’ll Remember April
[14] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro
[15] Closing Music: Bobby Lewis: Magenta—Spring
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.