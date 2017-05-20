Mood Indigo: Springsville

Leslie Keros is playing seasonal music this week heralding the springtime with songs by Sam Burckhardt, Steve Wilson & Wilsonian’s Grain, Houston Person & Ron Carter, Miles Davis & the Gil Evans Orchestra, Herlin Riley, Arturo Sandoval, Oscar Peterson, Albert Dailey & Stan Getz, the Bill Charlap Trio, and Bobby Lewis.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SPRINGSVILLE

MOOD INDIGO 31

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, April 26, 2017 [LKMI-0031]

[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >

[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments

[03] Sam Burckhardt: Spring’s Swing

[04] Steve Wilson & Wilsonian’s Grain: If I Were A Wind of Spring

[05] Houston Person & Ron Carter: Joy Spring

[06] Leslie Keros Comments

[07] Miles Davis & the Gil Evans Orchestra: Springsville

[08] Herlin Riley: A Spring Fantasy

[09] Arturo Sandoval: Up Jumped Spring

[10] Leslie Keros Comments

[11] Oscar Peterson: Younger Than Springtime

[12] Albert Dailey & Stan Getz: Spring Can Really Hang You Up the Most

[13] Bill Charlap Trio: I’ll Remember April

[14] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro

[15] Closing Music: Bobby Lewis: Magenta—Spring

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.