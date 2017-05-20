Mood Indigo: Twelve-Inch

Leslie Keros is digging the music of Ian Hendrickson-Smith, the Curtis Fuller Quintet, Red Garland, Hank Crawford & Jimmy McGriff, Houston Person, Ahmad Jamal, Al Cohn & Zoot Sims, George Cables, and John Coltrane in this week’s episode of Mood Indigo.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

TWELVE-INCH

MOOD INDIGO 29

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, April 19, 2017 [LKMI- 0029]

[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >

[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments

[03] Ian Hendrickson-Smith: Butterbean

[04] Leslie Keros Comments

[05] Curtis Fuller Quintet: Twelve-Inch

[06] Red Garland: Blues in Mambo

[07] Leslie Keros Comments

[08] Hank Crawford & Jimmy McGriff: A Little Bit South of East St. Louis

[09] Houston Person: My Little Suede Shoes

[10] Leslie Keros Comments

[11] Ahmad Jamal: Daahoud

[12 Al Cohn & Zoot Sims: My Blues

[13] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro

[14] George Cables: Mo’ Pan

[15] Closing Music: John Coltrane: Greensleeves

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.