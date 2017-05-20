Mood Indigo: Twelve-Inch

Leslie Keros is digging the music of Ian Hendrickson-Smith, the Curtis Fuller Quintet, Red Garland, Hank Crawford & Jimmy McGriff, Houston Person, Ahmad Jamal, Al Cohn & Zoot Sims, George Cables, and John Coltrane in this week’s episode of Mood Indigo.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
TWELVE-INCH
MOOD INDIGO 29
Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, April 19, 2017 [LKMI- 0029]
[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >
[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments
[03] Ian Hendrickson-Smith: Butterbean
[04] Leslie Keros Comments
[05] Curtis Fuller Quintet: Twelve-Inch
[06] Red Garland: Blues in Mambo
[07] Leslie Keros Comments
[08] Hank Crawford & Jimmy McGriff: A Little Bit South of East St. Louis
[09] Houston Person: My Little Suede Shoes
[10] Leslie Keros Comments
[11] Ahmad Jamal: Daahoud
[12 Al Cohn & Zoot Sims: My Blues
[13] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro
[14] George Cables: Mo’ Pan
[15] Closing Music: John Coltrane: Greensleeves
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.