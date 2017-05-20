Mood Indigo: Twelve Tone Blues

Leslie Keros is deep in an indigo mood with music from the J.J. Johnson & Kai Winding Sextet, Shelly Manne & His Men, the George Shearing Trio, Sam Jones, Zoot Sims, Jimmy Smith, Clifford Jordan, David T. Walker & Joe Sample, George Benson, and Dave McKenna.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

TWELVE TONE BLUES

MOOD INDIGO 32

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, May 17, 2017 [LKMI-0032]

[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >

[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments

[03] J.J. Johnson & Kai Winding Sextet: Blues in Two’s

[04] Shelly Manne & His Men: Blue Daniel

[05] Leslie Keros Comments

[06] George Shearing Trio: Twelve Tone Blues

[07] Sam Jones: Deep Blue Cello

[08] Leslie Keros Comments

[09] Zoot Sims: Isn’t It a Pity

[10] Jimmy Smith: Some of My Best Friends Are Blues

[11] Leslie Keros Comments

[12] Clifford Jordan: Black Betty

[13] David T. Walker & Joe Sample: C.C. Rider

[14] George Benson: Jaguar

[15] Leslie Keros Closing Comments

[16] Closing Music: Dave McKenna: C Jam Blues

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.