Mood Indigo: Twelve Tone Blues

Leslie Keros is deep in an indigo mood with music from the J.J. Johnson & Kai Winding Sextet, Shelly Manne & His Men, the George Shearing Trio, Sam Jones, Zoot Sims, Jimmy Smith, Clifford Jordan, David T. Walker & Joe Sample, George Benson, and Dave McKenna.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
TWELVE TONE BLUES
MOOD INDIGO 32
Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, May 17, 2017 [LKMI-0032]
[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >
[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments
[03] J.J. Johnson & Kai Winding Sextet: Blues in Two’s
[04] Shelly Manne & His Men: Blue Daniel
[05] Leslie Keros Comments
[06] George Shearing Trio: Twelve Tone Blues
[07] Sam Jones: Deep Blue Cello
[08] Leslie Keros Comments
[09] Zoot Sims: Isn’t It a Pity
[10] Jimmy Smith: Some of My Best Friends Are Blues
[11] Leslie Keros Comments
[12] Clifford Jordan: Black Betty
[13] David T. Walker & Joe Sample: C.C. Rider
[14] George Benson: Jaguar
[15] Leslie Keros Closing Comments
[16] Closing Music: Dave McKenna: C Jam Blues
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.