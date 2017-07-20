Mood Indigo: Two Bones And A Pick

Leslie Keros is celebrating the birthday of Aaron “T-Bone” Walker with an hour of some of his greatest recordings from 1940 forward.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
TWO BONES AND A PICK
MOOD INDIGO 39
Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, May 31, 2017 [LKMI-0039]
[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >
[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments
[03] T-Bone Walker: T-Bone Blues
[04] Freddie Slack: Riffette
[05] T-Bone Walker: Mean Old World
[06] Leslie Keros Comments
[07] T-Bone Walker: T-Bone Boogie
[08] T-Bone Walker: Evening
[09] Leslie Keros Comments
[10] T-Bone Walker: Don’t Leave Me Baby
[11] T-Bone Walker: Bobby Sox Blues
[12] Leslie Keros Comments
[13] T-Bone Walker: Don’t Give Me the Runaround
[14] Leslie Keros Comments
[15] T-Bone Walker: Call It Stormy Monday
[16] T-Bone Walker: T-Bone Jumps Again
[17] Leslie Keros Comments
[18] T-Bone Walker: Glamour Girl
[19] Leslie Keros Comments
[20] T-Bone Walker: Two Bones and a Pick
[21] Leslie Keros Comments
[22] T-Bone Walker: Woman You Must Be Crazy
[23] T-Bone Walker: Jot’s Blues
[24] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.