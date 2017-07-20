Mood Indigo: Two Bones And A Pick

Leslie Keros is celebrating the birthday of Aaron “T-Bone” Walker with an hour of some of his greatest recordings from 1940 forward.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

TWO BONES AND A PICK

MOOD INDIGO 39

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, May 31, 2017 [LKMI-0039]

[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >

[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments

[03] T-Bone Walker: T-Bone Blues

[04] Freddie Slack: Riffette

[05] T-Bone Walker: Mean Old World

[06] Leslie Keros Comments

[07] T-Bone Walker: T-Bone Boogie

[08] T-Bone Walker: Evening

[09] Leslie Keros Comments

[10] T-Bone Walker: Don’t Leave Me Baby

[11] T-Bone Walker: Bobby Sox Blues

[12] Leslie Keros Comments

[13] T-Bone Walker: Don’t Give Me the Runaround

[14] Leslie Keros Comments

[15] T-Bone Walker: Call It Stormy Monday

[16] T-Bone Walker: T-Bone Jumps Again

[17] Leslie Keros Comments

[18] T-Bone Walker: Glamour Girl

[19] Leslie Keros Comments

[20] T-Bone Walker: Two Bones and a Pick

[21] Leslie Keros Comments

[22] T-Bone Walker: Woman You Must Be Crazy

[23] T-Bone Walker: Jot’s Blues

[24] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.