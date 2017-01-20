Mood Indigo: Up In Smoke

Leslie Keros is juxtaposing various shades of blue in Episode 14 with selections by Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Deacon John Moore, Dr. John, Jack McDuff, Ian Hendrickson-Smith, Hugh Masekela, Ray Brown with Ahmad Jamal and with Stanley Turrentine, and Dexter Gordon.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

UP IN SMOKE

MOOD INDIGO 14

Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, October 12, 2016 [LKMI-0014]

[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2

[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments

[03] Dirty Dozen Brass Band: E-Flat Blues

[04] Deacon John Moore: A Losing Battle

[05] Dr. John: Iko Iko

[06] Leslie Keros Comments

[07] Jack McDuff: Mo’ Candy

[08] Ian Hendrickson-Smith: Up in Smoke

[09] Leslie Keros Comments

[10] Hugh Masekela: Mas Que Nada

[11] Leslie Keros Comments

[12] Ray Brown with Ahmad Jamal: Bags Groove

[13] Ray Brown with Stanley Turrentine: A Port Of Rico

[14] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro

[15] Closing Music: Dexter Gordon: I Was Doin’ Alright

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.