Mood Indigo: Up In Smoke

Leslie Keros is juxtaposing various shades of blue in Episode 14 with selections by Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Deacon John Moore, Dr. John, Jack McDuff, Ian Hendrickson-Smith, Hugh Masekela, Ray Brown with Ahmad Jamal and with Stanley Turrentine, and Dexter Gordon.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
UP IN SMOKE
MOOD INDIGO 14
Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, October 12, 2016 [LKMI-0014]
[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2
[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments
[03] Dirty Dozen Brass Band: E-Flat Blues
[04] Deacon John Moore: A Losing Battle
[05] Dr. John: Iko Iko
[06] Leslie Keros Comments
[07] Jack McDuff: Mo’ Candy
[08] Ian Hendrickson-Smith: Up in Smoke
[09] Leslie Keros Comments
[10] Hugh Masekela: Mas Que Nada
[11] Leslie Keros Comments
[12] Ray Brown with Ahmad Jamal: Bags Groove
[13] Ray Brown with Stanley Turrentine: A Port Of Rico
[14] Leslie Keros Closing Comments & Outro
[15] Closing Music: Dexter Gordon: I Was Doin’ Alright
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.