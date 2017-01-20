Mood Indigo: Whisper Not

Leslie Keros is celebrating Benny Golson’s 88th birthday with music recorded by Benny and by other jazz greats like Clifford Brown, Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers, Ella Fitzgerald, Kenny Barron & Stan Getz, the Curtis Fuller Quintet, and Blue Mitchell.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
WHISPER NOT
MOOD INDIGO 15
Leslie Keros, WDCB-FM, Chicago, January 25, 2017 [LKMI- 0015]
[01] Opening Theme: Shirley Scott & Stanley Turrentine: Trouble No. 2 >
[02] Leslie Keros ID & Opening Comments
[03] Benny Golson: Just By Myself
[04] Clifford Brown: Step Lightly (Junior’s Arrival)
[05] Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers: Are You Real
[06] Leslie Keros Comments
[07] Ella Fitzgerald: Whisper Not
[08] Kenny Barron & Stan Getz: Stablemates
[09] Leslie Keros Comments
[10] Curtis Fuller Quintet: Minor Vamp
[11] Blue Mitchell: Blues on My Mind
[12] Leslie Keros Closing Comments
[13] Closing Music: Benny Golson: Blue Streak
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Leslie Keros for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Leslie Keros for WDCB-FM, Chicago
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Leslie Keros. Used with permission.