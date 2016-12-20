New Orleans Music Show: Big Fat Santa Claus

Tom Morgan’s New Orleans Christmas Music Show combines Louisiana X-Mas tunes by Ingrid Lucia, A.J. Loria, Aaron Neville, Lynn August, Clifton Chenier, Fats Domino, the Dixie Cups, Earl King, and Huey “Piano” Smith & the Clowns with seasonal birthday salutes to Crescent City musical greats Dave Bartholomew, Professor Longhair, and Art Neville, plus X-Mas novelties by Jim Backus, Tom Lehrer, and Patsy Ray.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
BIG FAT SANTA CLAUS
NEW ORLEANS MUSIC SHOW 05
Tom Morgan, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, December 18, 2007 [TMNO-0005]
[01] Opening Theme: Paul Gayten: Backtrackin’
[02] Tom Morgan Intro
[03] Jim Backus: Just Delicious
[04] Dave Bartholomew: Back Street Woman
[05] Ingrid Lucia: ‘Zat You, Santa Claus?
[06] Tom Lehrer: A Christmas Carol
[07] Professor Longhair: Doctor Professor Longhair
[08] A.J. Loria: Big Fat Santa Claus
[09] Aaron Neville: Louisiana Christmas Day
[10] Lynn August: Christmas by the Barbeque
[11] Clifton Chenier: It’s Christmas Time
[12] Tom Morgan Comments
[13] Fats Domino: I Told Santa Claus
[14] Dixie Cups: Let It Snow, Let it Snow
[15] Patsy Ray: The Beatnik’s Wish
[16] Art Neville: Let’s Rock
[17] Earl King: Santa, Don’t Let Me Down
[18] Huey “Piano” Smith & the Clowns: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
[19] Tom Morgan Closing Comments
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Tom Morgan for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Tom Morgan for WWOZ-FM, New Orleans
Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Larry Hayden
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds
© 2010, 2016 Tom Morgan, Used with permission.