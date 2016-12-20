New Orleans Music Show: Big Fat Santa Claus

Tom Morgan’s New Orleans Christmas Music Show combines Louisiana X-Mas tunes by Ingrid Lucia, A.J. Loria, Aaron Neville, Lynn August, Clifton Chenier, Fats Domino, the Dixie Cups, Earl King, and Huey “Piano” Smith & the Clowns with seasonal birthday salutes to Crescent City musical greats Dave Bartholomew, Professor Longhair, and Art Neville, plus X-Mas novelties by Jim Backus, Tom Lehrer, and Patsy Ray.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BIG FAT SANTA CLAUS

NEW ORLEANS MUSIC SHOW 05

Tom Morgan, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, December 18, 2007 [TMNO-0005]

[01] Opening Theme: Paul Gayten: Backtrackin’

[02] Tom Morgan Intro

[03] Jim Backus: Just Delicious

[04] Dave Bartholomew: Back Street Woman

[05] Ingrid Lucia: ‘Zat You, Santa Claus?

[06] Tom Lehrer: A Christmas Carol

[07] Professor Longhair: Doctor Professor Longhair

[08] A.J. Loria: Big Fat Santa Claus

[09] Aaron Neville: Louisiana Christmas Day

[10] Lynn August: Christmas by the Barbeque

[11] Clifton Chenier: It’s Christmas Time

[12] Tom Morgan Comments

[13] Fats Domino: I Told Santa Claus

[14] Dixie Cups: Let It Snow, Let it Snow

[15] Patsy Ray: The Beatnik’s Wish

[16] Art Neville: Let’s Rock

[17] Earl King: Santa, Don’t Let Me Down

[18] Huey “Piano” Smith & the Clowns: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

[19] Tom Morgan Closing Comments

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Tom Morgan for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Tom Morgan for WWOZ-FM, New Orleans

Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Larry Hayden

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds

© 2010, 2016 Tom Morgan, Used with permission.