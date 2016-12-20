New Orleans Music Show: Santa Claus Is Smokin’ Reefer

Tom Morgan is mixing Christmas numbers by Johnny Adams, Jim Backus, Johnny Guarniari, Edd “Kookie” Byrnes, Sister Teedy: (Tricia Boutte), and Leroy Carr with selections by December birthday celebrants Alvin “Shine” Robinson, Kermit Ruffins, and Art Neville, closing out with the Wild Magnolias and “Indian Red.”

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SANTA CLAUS IS SMOKIN’ REEFER

NEW ORLEANS MUSIC SHOW 06

Tom Morgan, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, December 18, 2008 [NOTM-0006]

[01] Opening Theme: Paul Gayten: Backtrackin’

[02] Tom Morgan Intro

[03] [Unidentified Band]: Silver Bells

[04] Johnny Adams: This Christmas

[05] Alvin “Shine” Robinson: Better Be Cool

[06] James Booker: Tipitina > The Other Side

[07] Tom Morgan Comments

[08] Johnny Adams: Please Come Home for Christmas

[09] Alvin “Shine” Robinson: We Got Love

[10] James Booker: Make a Better World

[11] Jim Backus: Why Don’t You Go Home for Christmas

[12] Tom Morgan Comments

[13] Johnny Guaranari: Santa Claus Is Smokin’ Reefer

[14] Kermit Ruffins: Skokiaan

[15] Brian Stoltz: Funky Forever

[16] Tom Morgan Comments

[17] Edd “Kookie” Byrnes: The Night Before Christmas

[18] Sister Teedy: Do You Hear What I Hear?

[19] Leroy Carr: Christmas in Jail

[20] Tom Morgan Closing Comments

[21] Kermit Ruffins: Lily of the Valley

[22] Wild Magnolias: Indian Red

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Tom Morgan for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, engineered & recorded by Tom Morgan

Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair

Posted by Larry Hayden

Executive Producer: Larry Hayden

© 2010, 2016 Tom Morgan, Used with permission.