New Orleans Music Show: Shake Hands With Santa Claus

The first episode from Tom Morgan’s pre-Christmas edition of the New Orleans Music Show on WWOZ-FM for 2007 features a set by Louis Armstrong & Bing Crosby, new music from Debbie Davis & Matt Perrine, tunes by Armand Hug and Lionel Ferbos, and Christmas classics by Louis Prima, Cousin Joe, Babs Gonzales, Lord Buckley, Big Al Carson, Charmaine Neville, and Pops himself.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SHAKE HANDS WITH SANTA CLAUS

NEW ORLEANS MUSIC SHOW 04

Tom Morgan, WWOZ-FM, New Orleans, December 18, 2007 [TMNO-0004]

[01] Opening Theme: Paul Gayten: Backtrackin’ with Tom Morgan Intro

[02] Louis Armstrong & Bing Crosby: Blueberry Hill

[03] Louis Armstrong & Bing Crosby: You’re Just in Love

[04] Louis Armstrong & Bing Crosby: On the Sunny Side of the Street

[05] Louis Armstrong & Bing Crosby: Gone Fishin’

[06] Louis Prima: Shake Hands with Santa Claus

[07] Debbie Davis & Matt Perrine: Baby It’s Cold Outside

[08] Armand Hug: Sweet Substitute >

[09] Tom Morgan Comments > Sweet Substitute

[10] Cousin Joe: I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

[11] Debbie Davis & Matt Perrine: Hanukah in Santa Monica

[12] Tom Morgan Comments

[13] Babs Gonzales: Bebop Santa Claus

[14] Lord Buckley: Scrooge

[15] Louis Armstrong: Christmas in New Orleans

[16] Lionel Ferbos: Sister Kate

[17] Big Al Carson: Christmas Island

[18] Tom Morgan Closing Comments & ID

[19] Closing Music: Charmaine Neville: Santa Baby

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Tom Morgan for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Tom Morgan for WWOZ-FM, New Orleans

Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair

Posted by Larry Hayden

Executive Producer: Larry Hayden

© 2010, 2016 Tom Morgan, Used with permission.