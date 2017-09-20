Party Train 03: Inner City Blues

Detroit’s own Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Royal Oak, where she’s playing music in Episode 0 starting with her theme song by Tino Gross, Barbara Hall, Big Mama Thornton, Roosevelt Grier, Marvin Gaye, The Isley Brothers, Lee Dorsey, James Brown, Howling Diablos, Chuck Carbo, Otis Rush, Detroit Cobras, Etta James, Skylark, The Kolettes, Curtis Mayfield, Al Green, and The Ruiners.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

INNER CITY BLUES

PARTY TRAIN 03

Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, May 3, 2016 [LLPT-0003]

[01] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >

[02] Barbara Hall: Big Man

[03] Big Mama Thornton; They Call Me Big Mama

[04] Roosevelt Grier: Pizza Pie Man

[05] Marvin Gaye: Inner City Blues

[06] The Isley Brothers: Work To Do

[07] Lee Dorsey: Work Work Work > ID >

[08] James Brown: Talkin’ Loud & Sayin’ Nothin’

[09] Howling Diablos: James Brown Said

[10] Chuck Carbo: Take Care of Your Homework

[11] Otis Rush: Homework > ID >

[12] Detroit Cobras: Bye Bye Baby

[13] Etta James: Tough Mary

[14] Skylark: The Writing’s On The Wall

[15] The Kolettes: Who’s That Guy

[16] Curtis Mayfield: Wild & Free

[17] Al Green: Tired Of Being Alone

[18] The Dells: Oh What A Nite

[19] The Ruiners: Stingy Girl

[20] Howling Diablos: Junkyard Jesus

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2016 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.