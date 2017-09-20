Party Train 04: Big City Funk

Episode 4 of the Party Train show with Linda Lexy features music by Tino Gross, Ray Charles, The Sultans, The Valentinos, Little Ann, Johnny “Guitar” Watson, The Intensions, Sly Stone, The Meters, The Commodores, Lee Fields & Sugarman & Co., The Howling Diablos, Dennis Coffey & Detroit Guitar Army, Pam Kellum, the Royal Blackbirds, the Staples Singers, Spearhead, and Longneck Strangler.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BIG CITY FUNK

PARTY TRAIN 04

Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, May 3, 2016 [LLPT-0004]

[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID

[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >

[03] Ray Charles: Hit The Road Jack

[04] The Sultans: Lemon Squeezing Daddy

[05] The Valentinos: What About Me

[06] Little Ann: Possession

[07] Johnny “Guitar” Watson: Ain’t That A Bitch

[08] Intensions: I Don’t Get Down Like That

[09] Sly Stone: I Get High On You

[10] The Meters: Just Kissed My Baby

[11] Commodores: High On Sunshine

[12] Lee Fields & Sugarman & Co:.Stand Up

[13] Howling Diablos: Good Good Vibes

[14] Dennis Coffey & Detroit Guitar Army: Big City Funk

[15] Pam Kellum: What You See You Can’t Get

[16] Royal Blackbirds: I’m Goin’

[17] Staples Singers: Oh La De Da

[18] Spearhead: Nobody Right, Nobody Wrong

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.