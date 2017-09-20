Party Train 64: Camel Walk

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

CAMEL WALK

PARTY TRAIN 64

Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, August 24, 2017 [LLPT-0064]

[01] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >

[02] Clarence Garlow: Train Come Down The Track

[03] The Phillips Sisters: Where Did You Stay Last Night

[04] Big Mama Thornton: They Call Me Big Mama

[05] Sondra Mallett & The Vandellas: Camel Walk

[06] The Meters: Ease Back

[07] Casey Jones: Good Thing (Part One)

[08] Bo Baral’s Excursionists of Perception: No Time To Wallow In The Myrrh

[09] Judy Clay: Bed Of Roses

[10] Curly Moore: Get Down Low

[11] The Chambers Brothers: Love Peace And Happiness

[12] James Brown: There It Is

[13] Sly Stone: Searchin’

[14] Bettye Swann: Words

[15] Etta James: How Do You Speak To An Angel

[16] James & Bobby Purify: My Adorable One

[17] Lee Moses: Free At Last

[18] Jimmy Bones: Put Your Hands Together

[19] Howling Diablos: Junkyard Jesus

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.