Party Train 64: Camel Walk

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
CAMEL WALK
PARTY TRAIN 64
Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, August 24, 2017 [LLPT-0064]
[01] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >
[02] Clarence Garlow: Train Come Down The Track
[03] The Phillips Sisters: Where Did You Stay Last Night
[04] Big Mama Thornton: They Call Me Big Mama
[05] Sondra Mallett & The Vandellas: Camel Walk
[06] The Meters: Ease Back
[07] Casey Jones: Good Thing (Part One)
[08] Bo Baral’s Excursionists of Perception: No Time To Wallow In The Myrrh
[09] Judy Clay: Bed Of Roses
[10] Curly Moore: Get Down Low
[11] The Chambers Brothers: Love Peace And Happiness
[12] James Brown: There It Is
[13] Sly Stone: Searchin’
[14] Bettye Swann: Words
[15] Etta James: How Do You Speak To An Angel
[16] James & Bobby Purify: My Adorable One
[17] Lee Moses: Free At Last
[18] Jimmy Bones: Put Your Hands Together
[19] Howling Diablos: Junkyard Jesus
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.