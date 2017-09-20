Party Train 65: Funk Factory

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Detroit, where she’s playing music by Tino Gross, The People’s Choice, The Yum Yums, Daisy Burras, The Manhattans, Gloria Jones, Rose Royce, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Parliament, Milton Wright, Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley & The Wailers, Candy Staton, Dee Edwards, The Fabulous Filtrations, The Impressions, Melvin Davis, the Howling Diablos, and Andre Williams.

[01] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister

[02] The People’s Choice: I Likes To Do It

[03] The Yum Yums: Gonna Be A Big Thing

[04] Daisy Burris: Take The Same Thing

[05] The Manhattans: The Boston Monkey

[06] Gloria Jones: Tin Can People

[07] Rose Royce: Funk Factory

[08] Rufus featuring Chaka Khan: I’m A Woman, I’m A Backbone

[09] Parliament: Ride On

[10] Milton Wright: Friends And Buddies

[11] Stevie Wonder: Anything You Want Me To Do

[12] Bob Marley & The Wailers: Am-A-Do

[13] Candi Staton: I’m Just A Prisoner

[14] Dee Edwards: His Majesty My Love

[15] The Fabulous Filtrations: Wait Till I Find Her

[16] The Impressions: Soulful Love

[17] Melvin Davis: I Won’t Love You And Leave You

[18] Howling Diablos: Car Wash

[19] Andre Williams: I Bet You’re Gonna Like It

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.