Party Train 66: Daddy-O

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Detroit, where she’s playing music by Tino Gross, The Olympics, The Pretenders, The What-Nauts, Theresa Lindsay, Earth Wind & Fire, Honey & The Bees, Little Beaver, Lynne Collins, Charles Wright & The Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band, Ike & Tina Turner, The Groove Merchants, Bettye LaVette, Bobby Womack, The Love Committee, The Andantes, Johnny Taylor, Tino G, and The Stooges.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
DADDY-O
PARTY TRAIN 66
Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, August 2017 [LLPT-0066]
[01] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >
[02] The Olympics: Baby, Do The Philly Dog
[03] The Pretenders: Broken Hearts
[04] The Whatnauts: My Thing
[05] Theresa Lindsay: Daddy-O
[06] Earth Wind & Fire: C’mon Children
[07] Honey & The Bees: Baby Do That Thing
[08] Little Beaver: Funkadelic Sound
[09] Lynne Collins: Take Me Just As I Am
[10] Charles Wright & The Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band: Your Love Means Everything To Me
[11] Ike & Tina Turner: Crazy About You Baby
[12] The Groove Merchants: There’s Got To Be Someone For Me
[13] Bettye LaVette: You’re A Man Of Words, I’m A Woman Of Action
[14] Bobby Womack: Come L’Amour
[15] The Love Committee: Darling, Come Back Home
[16] The Andantes: If You Were Mine
[17] Johnny Taylor: Mr. Nobody Is Somebody Now
[18] Tino G: Almost Played With The Stooges
[19] The Stooges: TV Eye
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.