Party Train 66: Daddy-O

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Detroit, where she’s playing music by Tino Gross, The Olympics, The Pretenders, The What-Nauts, Theresa Lindsay, Earth Wind & Fire, Honey & The Bees, Little Beaver, Lynne Collins, Charles Wright & The Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band, Ike & Tina Turner, The Groove Merchants, Bettye LaVette, Bobby Womack, The Love Committee, The Andantes, Johnny Taylor, Tino G, and The Stooges.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

DADDY-O

PARTY TRAIN 66

Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, August 2017 [LLPT-0066]

[01] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >

[02] The Olympics: Baby, Do The Philly Dog

[03] The Pretenders: Broken Hearts

[04] The Whatnauts: My Thing

[05] Theresa Lindsay: Daddy-O

[06] Earth Wind & Fire: C’mon Children

[07] Honey & The Bees: Baby Do That Thing

[08] Little Beaver: Funkadelic Sound

[09] Lynne Collins: Take Me Just As I Am

[10] Charles Wright & The Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band: Your Love Means Everything To Me

[11] Ike & Tina Turner: Crazy About You Baby

[12] The Groove Merchants: There’s Got To Be Someone For Me

[13] Bettye LaVette: You’re A Man Of Words, I’m A Woman Of Action

[14] Bobby Womack: Come L’Amour

[15] The Love Committee: Darling, Come Back Home

[16] The Andantes: If You Were Mine

[17] Johnny Taylor: Mr. Nobody Is Somebody Now

[18] Tino G: Almost Played With The Stooges

[19] The Stooges: TV Eye

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.