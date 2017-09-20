Party Train 67: Wise Eyes

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Detroit, where she’s playing music by Tino Gross, The Isley Brothers, Roscoe Shelton, The Olympics, The Festivals, The Pointer Sisters, Edwin Starr, Tickled Pink, Jackie Wilson & The Chi-Lites, The Undisputed Truth, Curtis Mayfield, Syreeta, Linda Lewis, The Jackson 5, Tommye Young, The Emotions, The Intruders, The Royal Blackbirds, and John Sinclair & His Blues Scholars.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

WISE EYES

PARTY TRAIN 67

Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, August 26, 2017 [LLPT-0067]

[01] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >

[02] The Isley Brothers: Shake It With Me Baby

[03] Roscoe Shelton: I Can’t Help Myself

[04] The Olympics: I’ll Do A Little Bit More

[05] The Festivals: You’re Gonna Make It

[06] The Pointer Sisters: You Gotta Believe

[07] Edwin Starr: Time

[08] Tickled Pink: Reach Out (And Give Me Your Hand)

[09] Jackie Wilson & The Chi-Lites: Don’t Burn No Bridges

[10] The Undisputed Truth: Mama, I Got A Brand New Thing

[11] Curtis Mayfield: Hard Times

[12] Syreeta: Come And Get This Stuff

[13] Linda Lewis: Wise Eyes

[14] Jackson 5: One More Chance

[15] Tommy Young: Do You Still Feel The Same Way

[16] The Emotions: As Long As I’ve Got You

[17] The Intruders: To Be Happy Is The Real Thing

[18] Royal Blackbirds: Bottom Dragger Blues

[19] John Sinclair & His Blues Scholars: all alone

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.