Party Train 67: Wise Eyes

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Detroit, where she’s playing music by Tino Gross, The Isley Brothers, Roscoe Shelton, The Olympics, The Festivals, The Pointer Sisters, Edwin Starr, Tickled Pink, Jackie Wilson & The Chi-Lites, The Undisputed Truth, Curtis Mayfield, Syreeta, Linda Lewis, The Jackson 5, Tommye Young, The Emotions, The Intruders, The Royal Blackbirds, and John Sinclair & His Blues Scholars.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
WISE EYES
PARTY TRAIN 67
Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, August 26, 2017 [LLPT-0067]
[01] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >
[02] The Isley Brothers: Shake It With Me Baby
[03] Roscoe Shelton: I Can’t Help Myself
[04] The Olympics: I’ll Do A Little Bit More
[05] The Festivals: You’re Gonna Make It
[06] The Pointer Sisters: You Gotta Believe
[07] Edwin Starr: Time
[08] Tickled Pink: Reach Out (And Give Me Your Hand)
[09] Jackie Wilson & The Chi-Lites: Don’t Burn No Bridges
[10] The Undisputed Truth: Mama, I Got A Brand New Thing
[11] Curtis Mayfield: Hard Times
[12] Syreeta: Come And Get This Stuff
[13] Linda Lewis: Wise Eyes
[14] Jackson 5: One More Chance
[15] Tommy Young: Do You Still Feel The Same Way
[16] The Emotions: As Long As I’ve Got You
[17] The Intruders: To Be Happy Is The Real Thing
[18] Royal Blackbirds: Bottom Dragger Blues
[19] John Sinclair & His Blues Scholars: all alone
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.