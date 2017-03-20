Party Train: Ain’t But The One

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Detroit, where she’s playing music by Tino Gross, Andre Williams, The Volcanos, Edwin Starr, Marjorie Black, Sundia, Eddie Hazel, Coke, Ohio Players, The Herb Johnson Settlement, Eldridge Holmes, The Triumphs, Earl King, Fiery Bursey, Aretha Franklin with Ray Charles, Elmore Morris, Garland Green, and the Howling Diablos.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

AIN’T BUT THE ONE

PARTY TRAIN 41

Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, February 11, 2017 [LLPT-0041]

[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID

[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >

[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments

[04] Andre Williams: Sweet Little Pussycat

[05] The Volcanos: A Lady’s Man

[06] Edwin Starr: I Am The Man For You Baby

[07] Marjorie Black: One More Hurt

[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[09] Sundia: Stand Up & Be A Man

[10] Eddie Hazel: What About It

[11] Coke: Na Na

[12] Ohio Players: You and Me

[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[14] The Herb Johnson Settlement: Damph F’Aint

[15] Eldridge Holmes: Pop Popcorn Children

[16] The Triumphs: Burnt Biscuits

[17] Earl King: Feeling My Way Around

[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[19] Fiery Bursey: God Must Have Created Love

[20] Aretha Franklin with Ray Charles: Ain’t But The One

[21] Elmore Morris: It Seemed Like Heaven To Me

[22] Garland Green: Please Come Home

[23] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro

[24] Closing Music: Howling Diablos: Hobo Jungle

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.