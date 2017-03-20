Party Train: Any Day Now

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Detroit, where she’s playing music by Tino Gross, Dave “Baby” Cortez, Candi Staton, Roy Milton & His Orchestra, Little Ann, Willie Johnson, Soul Explosion, The Notations, The Relatives, United 8, Sly & The Family Stone, Gip Roberts, Millie Jackson, Bob Marley & The Wailers, Ann Peebles, James Brown, Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings, and John Sinclair.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
ANY DAY NOW
PARTY TRAIN 44
Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, March 14, 2017 [LLPT-0044]
[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID
[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >
[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments
[04] Dave “Baby” Cortez: Hot Cakes
[05] Soul Explosion: Barn Yard Pimp
[06] Candi Staton: I’d Rather Be An Old Man’s Sweetheart (Than A Young Man’s Fool)
[07] Roy Milton & His Orchestra: One Zippy Zam
[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[09] Little Ann: What Should I Do
[10] Willie Johnson: Lay It On Me
[11] The Notations: Superpeople
[12] The Relatives: You Gotta Do Right
[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[14] United 8: Getting’ Uptown To Get Down
[15] Sly & The Family Stone: Soul Clappin’
[16] Gip Roberts: Hunchin’
[17] Millie Jackson: I Cry
[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[19] Bob Marley & The Wailers: Bend Down Low
[20] Ann Peebles: How Strong Is A Woman
[21] James Brown: Any Day Now
[22] Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings: Slow Down, Love
[23] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro
[24] Closing Music: John Sinclair: Everything Happens To Me
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.
Lexi, thanks for the great play list and background info!
