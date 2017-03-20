Party Train: Any Day Now

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Detroit, where she’s playing music by Tino Gross, Dave “Baby” Cortez, Candi Staton, Roy Milton & His Orchestra, Little Ann, Willie Johnson, Soul Explosion, The Notations, The Relatives, United 8, Sly & The Family Stone, Gip Roberts, Millie Jackson, Bob Marley & The Wailers, Ann Peebles, James Brown, Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings, and John Sinclair.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

ANY DAY NOW

PARTY TRAIN 44

Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, March 14, 2017 [LLPT-0044]

[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID

[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >

[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments

[04] Dave “Baby” Cortez: Hot Cakes

[05] Soul Explosion: Barn Yard Pimp

[06] Candi Staton: I’d Rather Be An Old Man’s Sweetheart (Than A Young Man’s Fool)

[07] Roy Milton & His Orchestra: One Zippy Zam

[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[09] Little Ann: What Should I Do

[10] Willie Johnson: Lay It On Me

[11] The Notations: Superpeople

[12] The Relatives: You Gotta Do Right

[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[14] United 8: Getting’ Uptown To Get Down

[15] Sly & The Family Stone: Soul Clappin’

[16] Gip Roberts: Hunchin’

[17] Millie Jackson: I Cry

[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[19] Bob Marley & The Wailers: Bend Down Low

[20] Ann Peebles: How Strong Is A Woman

[21] James Brown: Any Day Now

[22] Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings: Slow Down, Love

[23] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro

[24] Closing Music: John Sinclair: Everything Happens To Me

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.