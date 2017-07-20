Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Detroit, where she’s playing music by Tino Gross, Charles Sheffield, Dinah Washington & Brook Benton, Gino Parks, The Gems, Kool & The Gang, Curtis Mayfield, The House Guests, Funkadelic, Joe Tex, Ricky Allen, Mandrill, Gil Scott Heron, James Knight & The Butlers, Gloria Jones, Obie Jessie & Seeds of Freedom, The Stylistics, John Sinclair, and Aretha Franklin.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
BETTER BY THE POUND
PARTY TRAIN 62
Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, July 24, 2017 [LLPT-0062]
[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID
[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >
[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments
[04] Charles Sheffield: The Rock & Roll Train
[05] Dinah Washington & Brook Benton: A Rocking Good Way
[06] Gino Parks: That Fire
[07] The Gems: All Of It
[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[09] Kool & The Gang: Let The Music Take Your Mind
[10] Curtis Mayfield: Get Down
[11] The House Guests: My Mind Set Me Free
[12] Funkadelic: Better By The Pound
[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[14] Joe Tex: Show Me
[15] Ricky Allen: Cut You Loose
[16] Mandrill: Fat City Strut
[17] Gil Scott Heron: Chains
[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[19] James Knight & The Butlers: Baby Please, Pretty Please
[20] Gloria Jones: Why Can’t You Be Mine
[21] Obie Jessie & Seeds of Freedom: Beautiful Day, My Brother
[22] The Stylistics: You Are Beautiful
[23] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro
[24] John Sinclair: I Surrender Dear
[25] Closing Music: Aretha Franklin: Spirit In The Dark
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.
Party Train: Better By The Pound