Party Train: Big Chief

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train from Funky D Studios where she’s playing music in Episode 26 starting with her theme song by Tino Gross and following with sides by Professor Longhair, Eddie Kirk, Connie Van Dyke, Little Ann, City Council Ltd, Sweet Charles, The Herculoids, Chico & Buddy, Ann Sexton, Loose Ends, Charmaine, Betty Barney, Norma Jean, The Fabulettes, Funkadelic, Eddie & Ernie, and the Royal Blackbirds.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BIG CHIEF

PARTY TRAIN 26

Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, September 30, 2016 [LLPT-0026]

[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID

[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >

[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments

[04] Professor Longhair: Big Chief

[05] Eddie Kirk: Hog Killin’ Time

[06] Connie Van Dyke: Don’t Do Nothing I Wouldn’t Do

[07] Little Ann: Sweep It Out In The Shed

[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[09] City Council Ltd: When You Get Through With It Put It Back

[10] Sweet Charles: Hang Out & Hustle

[11] The Herculoids: Get Back

[12] Chico & Buddy: Let’s Have A Ball

[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[14] Ann Sexton: You’re Losing Me

[15] Loose Ends: Boogaloo

[16] Charmaine: Mister Superstar

[17] Betty Barney: Momma Momma

[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[19] Norma Jean: I’m Taking Over Your Love

[20] The Fabulettes: Muddy Waters

[21] Funkadelic: Soul Mate

[22] Eddie & Ernie: I Believe She Will

[23] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro

[24] Royal Blackbirds: So Cold

[25] Closing Music: Howling Diablos: Leaving In The Morning

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2016 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.