Party Train: Call The Sheriff

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Detroit, where she’s playing music in Episode 35 by Tino Gross, Dyke & The Blazers, Senator Jones, Rosie Lopez, The Jewels, Billy Larkin & The Delegates, The Mighty Dogcatchers, Sam Baker, Betty Harris, Curtis Mayfield, Pamoja, Wally Coco, The Dominoes, Barbara Mason, Sam & Dave, Ortheia Barnes, Sunny & The Sunglows, the Royal Blackbirds, and the Howling Diablos.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

CALL THE SHERIFF

PARTY TRAIN 35

Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, December 6, 2016 [LLPT-0035]

[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID

[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >

[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments

[04] Dyke & The Blazers: You Are My Sunshine

[05] Senator Jones: Call The Sheriff

[06] Rosie Lopez: Too Hot To Hold

[07] The Jewels: Opportunity

[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[09] Billy Larkin & The Delegates: Funky Fire

[10] The Mighty Dogcatchers: It’s Gonna Be A Mess

[11] Sam Baker: Do Right Man

[12] Betty Harris: There’s A Break In The Road

[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[14] Curtis Mayfield: Keep On Trippin’

[15] Pamoja: Ooh Baby

[16] Wally Coco: Message To Society

[17] The Dominoes: Chicken Blues

[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[19] Barbara Mason: You Better Stop It

[20] Sam & Dave: No More Pain

[21] Ortheia Barnes: Never Ever Leave Me

[22] Sunny & The Sunglows: Talk To Me

[23] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro

[24] Royal Blackbirds: It’s A Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World

[25] Closing Music: Howling Diablos: Dr. Houserock

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.