Party Train: Call The Sheriff

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Detroit, where she’s playing music in Episode 35 by Tino Gross, Dyke & The Blazers, Senator Jones, Rosie Lopez, The Jewels, Billy Larkin & The Delegates, The Mighty Dogcatchers, Sam Baker, Betty Harris, Curtis Mayfield, Pamoja, Wally Coco, The Dominoes, Barbara Mason, Sam & Dave, Ortheia Barnes, Sunny & The Sunglows, the Royal Blackbirds, and the Howling Diablos.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
CALL THE SHERIFF
PARTY TRAIN 35
Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, December 6, 2016 [LLPT-0035]
[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID
[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >
[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments
[04] Dyke & The Blazers: You Are My Sunshine
[05] Senator Jones: Call The Sheriff
[06] Rosie Lopez: Too Hot To Hold
[07] The Jewels: Opportunity
[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[09] Billy Larkin & The Delegates: Funky Fire
[10] The Mighty Dogcatchers: It’s Gonna Be A Mess
[11] Sam Baker: Do Right Man
[12] Betty Harris: There’s A Break In The Road
[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[14] Curtis Mayfield: Keep On Trippin’
[15] Pamoja: Ooh Baby
[16] Wally Coco: Message To Society
[17] The Dominoes: Chicken Blues
[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[19] Barbara Mason: You Better Stop It
[20] Sam & Dave: No More Pain
[21] Ortheia Barnes: Never Ever Leave Me
[22] Sunny & The Sunglows: Talk To Me
[23] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro
[24] Royal Blackbirds: It’s A Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World
[25] Closing Music: Howling Diablos: Dr. Houserock
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.