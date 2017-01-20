Party Train: Chitlin’ Juice

Detroit’s own Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Royal Oak, where she’s playing music by Tino Gross, The Love Notes, E. Rodney Jones, Irma Thomas, J.T. Rhythm, Tommy Bush, The Stony Island Band, Eddie Long, Donnie Brown, Cliff Coburn, Gene Ludwig, Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings, Little Ann, Al Green, Bea Ford & James Brown, Big Sambo & The House Wreckers, Gene Cooper, StaggoLee, and the Bayou Renegades.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

CHITLIN’ JUICE

PARTY TRAIN 39

Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, January 2, 2017 [LLPT-0039]

[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID

[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >

[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments

[04] The Lovenotes: Beg Me

[05] E. Rodney Jones: R&B Time

[06] Irma Thomas: In Between Tears

[07] J.T. Rhythm: My Sweet Baby

[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[09] Tommy Bush: Some Leaving Alone

[10] The Stony Island Band: Stony Island Band

[11] Eddie Long: It Don’t Make Sense But It Sure Sounds Good

[12] Donnie Brown: Funky Mind

[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[14] Cliff Gober: Poor Wayfaring Stranger

[15] Gene Ludwig: Chitlin’ Juice

[16] Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings: Just Dropped In

[17] Little Ann: Possession

[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[19] Al Green: I’m Glad You’re Mine

[20] Bea Ford & James Brown: You’ve Got The Power

[21] Big Sambo & The House Wreckers: The Rains Came

[22] Gene Cooper: Look Up And Smile

[23] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro

[24] StaggoLee: Cadieux

[25] Closing Music: Bayou Renegades: Down On The Bayou

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.