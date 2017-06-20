Party Train: Crazy Legs

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Detroit, where she’s playing music by Tino Gross, Roscoe Shelton, The Ideals, Emmanuel Lasky, Ella Washington, Charles Wright & the Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band, Little Beaver, 87th Off Broadway, David Washington, Albert Washington, Elmer & Brenda Parker & The Nightlighters, Little Rose Little, Betty Wright, The Manhattans, Duncan Brothers, Lee Williams & The Symbols, The Marvelettes, John Sinclair, and Johnnie Bassett.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

CRAZY LEGS

PARTY TRAIN 57

Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, June 25, 2017 [LLPT-0057]

[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID

[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >

[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments

[04] Roscoe Shelton: Runnin’ For My Life

[05] The Ideals: Go Go Gorilla

[06] Emmanuel Lasky: I’m A Peace Lovin’ Man

[07] Ella Washington: Fragile, Handle With Care

[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[09] Charles Wright & the Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band: A Dance, A Kiss And A Song

[10] Little Beaver: Mama Forgot To Tell Me

[11] 87th Off Broadway: Moving Woman

[12] David Washington: I’m A Carpenter

[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[14] Albert Washington: Crazy Legs (Part 2)

[15] Elmer & Brenda Parker & The Nightlighters: Got To Get Me Back To Louisiana (Parts 1 & 2)

[16] Little Rose Little: He’s What I Need

[17] Betty Wright: It’s Hard To Stop Doing Something When It’s Good To You

[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[19] The Manhattans: I Don’t Wanna Go

[20] Duncan Brothers: Things Go Better With Love

[21] Lee Williams & The Symbols: I Love You More

[22] The Marvelettes: Message To Michael

[23] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro

[24] John Sinclair: Mobile Homestead

[25] Closing Music: Johnnie Bassett: Weed Smoking Woman

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.