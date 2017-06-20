Party Train: Crazy Legs

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Detroit, where she’s playing music by Tino Gross, Roscoe Shelton, The Ideals, Emmanuel Lasky, Ella Washington, Charles Wright & the Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band, Little Beaver, 87th Off Broadway, David Washington, Albert Washington, Elmer & Brenda Parker & The Nightlighters, Little Rose Little, Betty Wright, The Manhattans, Duncan Brothers, Lee Williams & The Symbols, The Marvelettes, John Sinclair, and Johnnie Bassett.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
CRAZY LEGS
PARTY TRAIN 57
Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, June 25, 2017 [LLPT-0057]
[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID
[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >
[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments
[04] Roscoe Shelton: Runnin’ For My Life
[05] The Ideals: Go Go Gorilla
[06] Emmanuel Lasky: I’m A Peace Lovin’ Man
[07] Ella Washington: Fragile, Handle With Care
[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[09] Charles Wright & the Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band: A Dance, A Kiss And A Song
[10] Little Beaver: Mama Forgot To Tell Me
[11] 87th Off Broadway: Moving Woman
[12] David Washington: I’m A Carpenter
[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[14] Albert Washington: Crazy Legs (Part 2)
[15] Elmer & Brenda Parker & The Nightlighters: Got To Get Me Back To Louisiana (Parts 1 & 2)
[16] Little Rose Little: He’s What I Need
[17] Betty Wright: It’s Hard To Stop Doing Something When It’s Good To You
[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[19] The Manhattans: I Don’t Wanna Go
[20] Duncan Brothers: Things Go Better With Love
[21] Lee Williams & The Symbols: I Love You More
[22] The Marvelettes: Message To Michael
[23] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro
[24] John Sinclair: Mobile Homestead
[25] Closing Music: Johnnie Bassett: Weed Smoking Woman
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.