Party Train: Crazy Mambo

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Detroit, where she’s playing music by Tino Gross, Classie Ballou, Singing Sammy Ward, Fay Ross, Ray Charles, Betty Davis, The Isley Brothers, Eighty Four, Lee Dorsey, Lenny White, Bobby Rush, Leon Haywood, Graham Central Station, Don Covay & the Jefferson Lemon Blues Band, Doris Troy, Helene Smith, The Originals, and the Horse Cave Trio.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

CRAZY MAMBO

PARTY TRAIN 63

Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, July 30, 2017 [LLPT-0063]

[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID

[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >

[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments

[04] Classie Ballou: Crazy Mambo

[05] Singin’ Sammy Ward: Someday Pretty Baby

[06] Faye Ross: Faith, Hope And Trust

[07] Ray Charles: Mary Ann

[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[09] Betty Davis: Walkin’ Up The Road

[10] Isley Brothers: Pop That Thing

[11] 1984: There’s A Wrinkle In Our Time

[12] Lee Dorsey: Yes We Can

[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[14] Lenny White: Shoo Do Fu Fu Ooh

[15] Bobby Rush: Bow-Legged Woman, Knock-Kneed Man

[16] Leon Haywood: Who You Been Givin’ It Up To

[17] Graham Central Station: Can You Handle It

[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[19] Don Covay & the Jefferson Lemon Blues Band: Key To The Highway

[20] Doris Troy: Draw Me Closer

[21] Helene Smith: I Am Controlled By Your Love

[22] The Originals: I’ve Never Begged Before

[23] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro

[23] Horse Cave Trio: Snake At The Door

[23] Closing Music: Singin’ Sammy Ward: Bread Winner

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.