Party Train: Do The 45

Detroit’s own Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Royal Oak, where she’s playing music by Tino Gross, Cynthia & The Imaginations, The Sharpies, Frenchy & The Chessmen, Dee Edwards, Funkadelic, Casey Jones, Prophet & His Disciples, Vicki Anderson, The Staple Singers, George Woods, General Crook, Stevie Wonder, Charles Brown, Billy Stewart, Tina Britt, LaBelle, John Sinclair, and the Treme Brass Band.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

DO THE 45

PARTY TRAIN 38

Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, January 2, 2017 [LLPT-0038]

[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID

[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >

[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments

[04] Cynthia & The Imaginations: Is There Anyone Anywhere

[05] The Sharpees: Do The 45

[06] Frenchy & The Chessmen: Beetle Bebop

[07] Dee Edwards: All The Way Home

[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[09] Funkadelic: Whole Lotta BS

[10] Casey Jones: Good Thing

[11] Prophet & His Disciples: You Fool, You Fool

[12] Vicky Anderson: If You Don’t Give Me What I Want (I Gotta Get It Some Other Place)

[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[14] Staples Singers: Respect Yourself

[15] George Woods: She’s So Fine

[16] General Crook: Hold On, I’m Coming

[17] Stevie Wonder: Pastime Paradise

[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[19] Charles Brown: Standing On The Outside

[20] Billy Stewart: Strange Feeling

[21] Tina Britt: I Found A New Love

[22] LaBelle: It Took A Long Time

[23] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro

[24] John Sinclair: Everything Happens To Me

[25] Closing Music: Treme Brass Band: Gimme My Money Back

