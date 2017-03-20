Party Train: First Come, First Served

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Detroit, where she’s playing music by Tino Gross, Shorty Long, Profonix, Tyrone Ashley, Sandra Philips, Stevie Wonder, Pearl Dowdell, Roy Roberts, Sly & The Family Stone, The Meters, Undisputed Truth, Sugar Billy Garner, Little Hank, Parliament, Lovehorn, Betty Bibbs, Johnny Daye, Jimmie Bones, and the Howling Diablos.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED

PARTY TRAIN 43

Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, February 11, 2017 [LLPT-0043]

[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID

[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >

[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments

[04] Shorty Long: Night Fo’ Last

[05] Profonix: Open Up Your Heart

[06] Tyrone Ashley: I Want My Baby Back

[07] Sandra Philips: You Succeeded

[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[09] Stevie Wonder: You Haven’t Done Nothin’

[10] Pearl Dowdell: Good Things

[11] Roy Roberts: You Ain’t Miss It

[12] Sly & The Family Stone: Everyday People

[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[14] The Meters: (The World Is A Bit Under The Weather) Doodle Oop

[15] Undisputed Truth: Brother Louie

[16] Sugar Billy Garner: I Got Some

[17] Little Hank: Mister Bang Bang Man

[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[19] Parliament : That Was My Girl

[20] Lovehorn: If (Part 1

[21] Betty Bibbs: First Come, First Served

[22] Johnny Daye: Stay Baby Stay

[23] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro

[24] Jimmie Bones: When It’s Your Turn To Cry

[25] Closing Music: Howling Diablos: Business Man’s Legs

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.