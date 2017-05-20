Party Train: Good And Plenty

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Funky D Studios in Detroit, where she’s playing music by Tino Gross, Chubby Checker, Dee Dee Sharp, The Showstoppers, Gladys Knight & The Pips, Ruby & The Party Gang, The Ebonys, Baby Huey & The Babysitters, Johnnie Taylor, Carolyn Crawford, Les Chansonettes, Bobby Thurston, The Natural Four, The Impressions, The Mob, Billy Butler, The Spinners, Jimmie Bones, and Thornetta Davis.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

GOOD & PLENTY

PARTY TRAIN 54

Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, May 24, 2017 [LLPT-0054]

[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID

[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >

[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments

[04] Chubby Checker: Dancin’ Party

[05] Dee Dee Sharp: Never Pick A Pretty Boy

[06] The Showstoppers: Ain’t Nothin But A Houseparty

[07] Gladys Knight & The Pips: Ain’t No Sun Since You Been Gone

[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[09] Ruby & The Party Gang: Ruby’s Surprise Party

[10] The Ebonys: Do It

[11] Baby Huey & The Babysitters: Mighty Mighty

[12] Johnnie Taylor: Watermelon Man

[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[14] Carolyn Crawford: Good & Plenty

[15] Les Chansonettes: Deeper

[16] Bobby Thurston: Foolish Man

[17] The Natural Four: Count On Me

[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[19] The Impressions: Sooner or Later

[20] The Mob: I Dig Everything About You

[21] Billy Butler: My Love For You Grows

[22] The Spinners: Love Don’t Love Nobody

[23] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro

[24] Jimmie Bones: I Can’t Get Enough of You

[25] Closing Music: Thornetta Davis: Meet Me With Your Black Drawers On

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.