Party Train: Here Come The Girls

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Detroit, where she’s spinning at the Funky D Studio and playing music by Tino Gross, The Capitols, The Soul Sisters, Eugene Church, Big Ella, Ripple, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Backyard Heavies, Parliament, River Front Band, Lil Buck & The Top Cats, Chet Ivey & His Fabulous Avengers, Ernie K-Doe, The Poets, THE Four Tops, Lyn Collins, Little Johnnie Taylor, and John Sinclair.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

HERE COME THE GIRLS

PARTY TRAIN 32

Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, December 6, 2016 [LLPT-0032]

[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID

[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >

[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments

[04] The Capitols: Cool Jerk

[05] The Soul Sisters: Good Time Tonite

[06] Eugene Church: Mind Your Own Business

[07] Big Ella: The Queen

[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[09] Ripple: A Funky Song

[10] Earth, Wind & Fire: Evil

[11] The Backyard Heavies: Soul Junction

[12] Parliament: Come In Out Of The Rain

[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[14] River Front Band: Warm Daddy’s Choice

[15] Lil Buck & The Top Cats: Monkey In A Sack

[16] Chet Ivey & His Fabulous Avengers: When Love Comes Home

[17] Ernie K-Doe: Here Come The Girls

[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID

[19] The Poets: She Blew A Good Thing

[20] Four Tops: It’s The Way Nature Planned It

[21] Lyn Collins : Put It On The Line

[22] Little Johnnie Taylor : How Can A Broke Man Survive

[23] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro

[24] Closing Music: John Sinclair: Just One Big Heart

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.