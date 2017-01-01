Party Train: Here Come The Girls

Linda Lexy is driving the Party Train all the way from Detroit, where she’s spinning at the Funky D Studio and playing music by Tino Gross, The Capitols, The Soul Sisters, Eugene Church, Big Ella, Ripple, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Backyard Heavies, Parliament, River Front Band, Lil Buck & The Top Cats, Chet Ivey & His Fabulous Avengers, Ernie K-Doe, The Poets, THE Four Tops, Lyn Collins, Little Johnnie Taylor, and John Sinclair.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
HERE COME THE GIRLS
PARTY TRAIN 32
Linda Lexy, Funky D Studios, Detroit, December 6, 2016 [LLPT-0032]
[01] Linda Lexy Opening Comments & ID
[02] Opening Theme: Tino Gross: Little Soul Sister >
[03] Linda Lexy Opening Comments
[04] The Capitols: Cool Jerk
[05] The Soul Sisters: Good Time Tonite
[06] Eugene Church: Mind Your Own Business
[07] Big Ella: The Queen
[08] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[09] Ripple: A Funky Song
[10] Earth, Wind & Fire: Evil
[11] The Backyard Heavies: Soul Junction
[12] Parliament: Come In Out Of The Rain
[13] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[14] River Front Band: Warm Daddy’s Choice
[15] Lil Buck & The Top Cats: Monkey In A Sack
[16] Chet Ivey & His Fabulous Avengers: When Love Comes Home
[17] Ernie K-Doe: Here Come The Girls
[18] Linda Lexy Comments & ID
[19] The Poets: She Blew A Good Thing
[20] Four Tops: It’s The Way Nature Planned It
[21] Lyn Collins : Put It On The Line
[22] Little Johnnie Taylor : How Can A Broke Man Survive
[23] Linda Lexy Closing Comments, ID & Outro
[24] Closing Music: John Sinclair: Just One Big Heart
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Linda Lexy for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Linda Lexy & Tino Gross at Funky D Studios, Detroit
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Linda Lexy. Used with permission.